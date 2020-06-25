All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4172 Pepper Dr
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:13 AM

4172 Pepper Dr

4172 Pepper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4172 Pepper Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4172 Pepper Dr Available 05/10/19 2Br-1Ba Quaint Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home located in San Diego, close to park, shopping and freeways.

This home has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is wall air conditioning and forced heating in the home to keep the tempature just right. All utilities are tenants responsiblity. Off street parking and on street parking available.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry this is a non smoking and no pets property.

Month to Month

Please do not disturb the current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4813264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4172 Pepper Dr have any available units?
4172 Pepper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4172 Pepper Dr have?
Some of 4172 Pepper Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4172 Pepper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4172 Pepper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4172 Pepper Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4172 Pepper Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4172 Pepper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4172 Pepper Dr offers parking.
Does 4172 Pepper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4172 Pepper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4172 Pepper Dr have a pool?
No, 4172 Pepper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4172 Pepper Dr have accessible units?
No, 4172 Pepper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4172 Pepper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4172 Pepper Dr has units with dishwashers.
