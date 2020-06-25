Amenities

4172 Pepper Dr Available 05/10/19 2Br-1Ba Quaint Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home located in San Diego, close to park, shopping and freeways.



This home has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is wall air conditioning and forced heating in the home to keep the tempature just right. All utilities are tenants responsiblity. Off street parking and on street parking available.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry this is a non smoking and no pets property.



Month to Month



Please do not disturb the current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



