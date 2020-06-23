All apartments in San Diego
4090 Mount Acadia Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4090 Mount Acadia Blvd.

4090 Mount Acadia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4090 Mount Acadia Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Private corner townhome in great Clairemont location close to shopping, restaurants, freeways, bay & beach. New windows, newer flooring & paint, lg landscaped patio, tons of storage, carport parking for 2 cars w/direct access to patio & house, AC in Master Bedroom + new ceiling fans in other bedrooms & more! Pacific Bluffs amenities include two pools, clubhouse, gym, recreation center, bbq/picnic area, basketball court, tot lot & more! Cable TV included in rent. Tenant pays water, internet, gas, electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. have any available units?
4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. have?
Some of 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. has a pool.
Does 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4090 Mount Acadia Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
