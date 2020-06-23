4090 Mount Acadia Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access

Private corner townhome in great Clairemont location close to shopping, restaurants, freeways, bay & beach. New windows, newer flooring & paint, lg landscaped patio, tons of storage, carport parking for 2 cars w/direct access to patio & house, AC in Master Bedroom + new ceiling fans in other bedrooms & more! Pacific Bluffs amenities include two pools, clubhouse, gym, recreation center, bbq/picnic area, basketball court, tot lot & more! Cable TV included in rent. Tenant pays water, internet, gas, electric.