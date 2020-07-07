Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4034 Florida St #6 Available 12/01/19 Upgraded 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Small Gated Community- North Park/ Hillcrest - $500 off first months rent for a move in date of 11/1/19 or sooner.



Upgraded single level condo located on 3rd floor in small gated complex on the border of North Park and Hillcrest. Unit features two bedrooms ,two bathrooms ,living room dining room ,kitchen with vaulted ceiling's in kitchen dining and living room areas. Newer carpeting, paint, custom kitchen cabinets and counters, custom bathroom counters and cabinets, refinished tub/ shower enclosures with glass sliding enclosures. Living room features sliding glass door to access private balcony. Living room also features stone fireplace facade and custom ironwood mantel. Both bedrooms and dining room have custom ceiling fans. Electric wall heaters in bedrooms and living room. One car detached garage with additional dedicated parking space in front of garage. Complex features gated access and common area laundry. Water sewer and trash included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Additional deposit required for approved pet.



Open house this Saturday, Nov 19th from 10am to 11am



www.ampropman.com



Meridian Property Management Inc.

CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665



(RLNE5203157)