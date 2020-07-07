All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

4034 Florida St #6

4034 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

4034 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4034 Florida St #6 Available 12/01/19 Upgraded 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Small Gated Community- North Park/ Hillcrest - $500 off first months rent for a move in date of 11/1/19 or sooner.

Upgraded single level condo located on 3rd floor in small gated complex on the border of North Park and Hillcrest. Unit features two bedrooms ,two bathrooms ,living room dining room ,kitchen with vaulted ceiling's in kitchen dining and living room areas. Newer carpeting, paint, custom kitchen cabinets and counters, custom bathroom counters and cabinets, refinished tub/ shower enclosures with glass sliding enclosures. Living room features sliding glass door to access private balcony. Living room also features stone fireplace facade and custom ironwood mantel. Both bedrooms and dining room have custom ceiling fans. Electric wall heaters in bedrooms and living room. One car detached garage with additional dedicated parking space in front of garage. Complex features gated access and common area laundry. Water sewer and trash included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Additional deposit required for approved pet.

Open house this Saturday, Nov 19th from 10am to 11am

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 Florida St #6 have any available units?
4034 Florida St #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 Florida St #6 have?
Some of 4034 Florida St #6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 Florida St #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4034 Florida St #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 Florida St #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4034 Florida St #6 is pet friendly.
Does 4034 Florida St #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4034 Florida St #6 offers parking.
Does 4034 Florida St #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4034 Florida St #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 Florida St #6 have a pool?
No, 4034 Florida St #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4034 Florida St #6 have accessible units?
No, 4034 Florida St #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 Florida St #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 Florida St #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

