3926 60th St

Amenities
Very nice property, must see!
AREA & ZIP CODE
REDWOOD VILLAGE: 92115
PROPERTY TYPE
Condo
LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms)
One or two years
SECURITY DEPOSIT
One month\'s rent
RENT: First month
Same as monthly rent
REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN
Painting will not be done. Flooring will not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed. Safety items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r)
----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) -------------------
Credit score (All co-applicants and any co-signers) must be 550
GROSS INCOME: 2.25X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers)
NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 6
LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance)
NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area)
PETS ALLOWED: Dog breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed. Verified assistive animals are always allowed.
1 dog 25lb max($500dep) or 1 cat ($300dep)
SECTION 8 OK ?
Yes
LANDSCAPING
Landlord common area, tenant private area
LANDSCAPING: WATERING
Landlord common area, tenant private area
WATER
Landlord (Owner)
SEWER
Same as Water
GAS & ELECTRIC
Resident
TRASH
Home Owners Association
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
----------------------OTHER INFORMATION-------------------------------------------
AIR CONDITIONING ?
No
ALARM ?
No
BALCONY ?
Yes
BBQ ?
No
BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS)
5 X 5
BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS)
5 X 8
BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS)
5 X 8
BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED?
Regular doors
BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS
11 X 13 & 2 X 5
BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS
8X10
BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS
na
BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS
na
BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS
na
BREAKFAST BAR ?
No
CEILINGS TYPE
8FT (STANDARD) AND CATHEDRAL IN MASTER BEDROOM TO 12\'
CEILING FANS ?
YES
CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION
No
COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen)
Silestone
DECK ?
No
DINING ROOM ?
Yes
DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS
Na
DISHWASHER ?
Yes
DRYER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
ELEVATOR ?
No
FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS
Na
FIREPLACE ?
Yes
FLOOR LEVEL
Bottom,middle and upper floor
FLOORING
All carpet except bathroom and kitchen
FRIDGE:Type
18 CUBIC FEET
GARBAGE DISPOSAL ?
YES
GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area)
YES: CODE
GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ?
No
HALL: DIMENSIONS
3 X 70 TOTAL INCLUDES 26 STEPS
HEATING TYPE
Electric: Central
HOA:NAME
NO HOA
HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL
s.sdcpm.com/hoa3912
KEYLESS ENTRY ?
No
KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS
9 X 11
INTERCOM ?
No
LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS
9 X 11
LIVING ROOM ?
Yes
LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS
14 X 16
LOCATION OF UNIT
Furthest from street
LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET
?
MAIL BOX:LOCATION
by stop sign, last box #179
MAIL BOX: #
10
MICROWAVE ?
No
PANTRY ?
No
PARKING:TYPE
One car garage plus assigned space in front of garage
PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND #
First floor
PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ?
YES
PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS)
11 X 20
PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage)
1
PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS
179
PARKING:LOCATION
Front of the unit
PARKING:SPACE PLAN
no
PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ?
NO
PARKING:GUEST(RULES)
NA
PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s)
NO GUEST PARKING
PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ?
NO GUEST PARKING
PATIO ?
YES, IN FRONT, FENCED
POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED
Unheated pool , and jacuzzi
SCHOOL: DISTRICT
SAN DIEGO CITY
SCHOOL: HIGH
CRAWFORD COMPLEX
SCHOOL:MIDDLE
MANN COMPLEX
SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY
CARVER (FMR DARNALL)
SPRINKLERS ?
No
STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION
No
STOVE
Electric
TENNIS COURTS ?
No
VIEW
No
WALK TO PARK ?
Yes
WASHER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
WATER HEATER
40 GALLON GAS INDIVIDUAL
WINDOWS
Open side by side
WINDOWS:COVERINGS
No changes planned
YARD ?
None
YEAR BUILT
1984