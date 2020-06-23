3926 60th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking key fob access pet friendly tennis court

AREA & ZIP CODE

REDWOOD VILLAGE: 92115

.

PROPERTY TYPE

Condo

.

LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms)

One or two years

.

SECURITY DEPOSIT

One month\'s rent

.

RENT: First month

Same as monthly rent

.

REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN

Painting will not be done. Flooring will not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed. Safety items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r)

.

----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) -------------------

.

Credit score (All co-applicants and any co-signers) must be 550

.

GROSS INCOME: 2.25X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers)

.

NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 6

.

LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord

.

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance)

.

NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area)

.

PETS ALLOWED: Dog breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed. Verified assistive animals are always allowed.

1 dog 25lb max($500dep) or 1 cat ($300dep)

.

SECTION 8 OK ?

Yes

.

LANDSCAPING

Landlord common area, tenant private area

.

LANDSCAPING: WATERING

Landlord common area, tenant private area

.

WATER

Landlord (Owner)

.

SEWER

Same as Water

.

GAS & ELECTRIC

Resident

.

TRASH

Home Owners Association

.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

.

----------------------OTHER INFORMATION-------------------------------------------

.

AIR CONDITIONING ?

No

.

ALARM ?

No

.

BALCONY ?

Yes

.

BBQ ?

No

.

BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS)

5 X 5

.

BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS)

5 X 8

.

BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS)

5 X 8

.

BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED?

Regular doors

.

BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS

11 X 13 & 2 X 5

.

BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS

8X10

.

BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS

na

.

BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS

na

.

BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS

na

.

BREAKFAST BAR ?

No

.

CEILINGS TYPE

8FT (STANDARD) AND CATHEDRAL IN MASTER BEDROOM TO 12\'

.

CEILING FANS ?

YES

.

CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION

No

.

COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen)

Silestone

.

DECK ?

No

.

DINING ROOM ?

Yes

.

DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS

Na

.

DISHWASHER ?

Yes

.

DRYER ?

Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)

.

ELEVATOR ?

No

.

FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS

Na

.

FIREPLACE ?

Yes

.

FLOOR LEVEL

Bottom,middle and upper floor

.

FLOORING

All carpet except bathroom and kitchen

.

FRIDGE:Type

18 CUBIC FEET

.

GARBAGE DISPOSAL ?

YES

.

GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area)

YES: CODE

.

GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ?

No

.

HALL: DIMENSIONS

3 X 70 TOTAL INCLUDES 26 STEPS

.

HEATING TYPE

Electric: Central

.

HOA:NAME

NO HOA

.

HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL

s.sdcpm.com/hoa3912

.

KEYLESS ENTRY ?

No

.

KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS

9 X 11

.

INTERCOM ?

No

.

LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS

9 X 11

.

LIVING ROOM ?

Yes

.

LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS

14 X 16

.

LOCATION OF UNIT

Furthest from street

.

LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET

?

.

MAIL BOX:LOCATION

by stop sign, last box #179

.

MAIL BOX: #

10

.

MICROWAVE ?

No

.

PANTRY ?

No

.

PARKING:TYPE

One car garage plus assigned space in front of garage

.

PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND #

First floor

.

PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ?

YES

.

PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS)

11 X 20

.

PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage)

1

.

PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS

179

.

PARKING:LOCATION

Front of the unit

.

PARKING:SPACE PLAN

no

.

PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ?

NO

.

PARKING:GUEST(RULES)

NA

.

PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s)

NO GUEST PARKING

.

PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ?

NO GUEST PARKING

.

PATIO ?

YES, IN FRONT, FENCED

.

POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED

Unheated pool , and jacuzzi

.

SCHOOL: DISTRICT

SAN DIEGO CITY

.

SCHOOL: HIGH

CRAWFORD COMPLEX

.

SCHOOL:MIDDLE

MANN COMPLEX

.

SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY

CARVER (FMR DARNALL)

.

SPRINKLERS ?

No

.

STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION

No

.

STOVE

Electric

.

TENNIS COURTS ?

No

.

VIEW

No

.

WALK TO PARK ?

Yes

.

WASHER ?

Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)

.

WATER HEATER

40 GALLON GAS INDIVIDUAL

.

WINDOWS

Open side by side

.

WINDOWS:COVERINGS

No changes planned

.

YARD ?

None

.

YEAR BUILT

1984