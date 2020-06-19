3861 58th Street, San Diego, CA 92115 Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom & 2 bathroom in the College Area. Large Bedrooms with Lots of Light. Hardwood floors throughout with a great feel.Observation Deck is a great place to relax after a long day. Private backyard with views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3861 58th Street have any available units?
3861 58th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3861 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3861 58th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.