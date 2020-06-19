All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3861 58th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3861 58th Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

3861 58th Street

3861 58th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3861 58th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom & 2 bathroom in the College Area. Large Bedrooms with Lots of Light. Hardwood floors throughout with a great feel.Observation Deck is a great place to relax after a long day. Private backyard with views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3861 58th Street have any available units?
3861 58th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3861 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3861 58th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3861 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3861 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3861 58th Street offer parking?
No, 3861 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3861 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3861 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3861 58th Street have a pool?
No, 3861 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3861 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 3861 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3861 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3861 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3861 58th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3861 58th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University