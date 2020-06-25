All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

3783 Swift Ave #3

3783 Swift Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3783 Swift Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**1 Bedroom in North Park!!** $1,500 - Spacious one bedroom!
AC unit
Walk-in closet
One assigned parking spot
Laundry facility on-site
Available ASAP!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5593512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have any available units?
3783 Swift Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have?
Some of 3783 Swift Ave #3's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3783 Swift Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3783 Swift Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 Swift Ave #3 pet-friendly?
No, 3783 Swift Ave #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 3783 Swift Ave #3 offers parking.
Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3783 Swift Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 3783 Swift Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 3783 Swift Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3783 Swift Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

