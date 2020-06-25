Rent Calculator
3783 Swift Ave #3
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM
3783 Swift Ave #3
3783 Swift Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3783 Swift Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**1 Bedroom in North Park!!** $1,500 - Spacious one bedroom!
AC unit
Walk-in closet
One assigned parking spot
Laundry facility on-site
Available ASAP!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5593512)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have any available units?
3783 Swift Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have?
Some of 3783 Swift Ave #3's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3783 Swift Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3783 Swift Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 Swift Ave #3 pet-friendly?
No, 3783 Swift Ave #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 3783 Swift Ave #3 offers parking.
Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3783 Swift Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 3783 Swift Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 3783 Swift Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 Swift Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3783 Swift Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
