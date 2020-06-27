All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3772 41st Street

3772 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3772 41st Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Castle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3772 41st Street have any available units?
3772 41st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3772 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3772 41st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3772 41st Street pet-friendly?
No, 3772 41st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3772 41st Street offer parking?
No, 3772 41st Street does not offer parking.
Does 3772 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3772 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3772 41st Street have a pool?
No, 3772 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3772 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 3772 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3772 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3772 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3772 41st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3772 41st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

