Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

3760 Mykonos Ln

3760 Mykonos Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3760 Mykonos Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Call Kyle Stanley 619-757-5169!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 Mykonos Ln have any available units?
3760 Mykonos Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3760 Mykonos Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3760 Mykonos Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 Mykonos Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3760 Mykonos Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3760 Mykonos Ln offer parking?
No, 3760 Mykonos Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3760 Mykonos Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 Mykonos Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 Mykonos Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3760 Mykonos Ln has a pool.
Does 3760 Mykonos Ln have accessible units?
No, 3760 Mykonos Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 Mykonos Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3760 Mykonos Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3760 Mykonos Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3760 Mykonos Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
