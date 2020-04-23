All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3546 SEAHORN CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3546 SEAHORN CIR
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

3546 SEAHORN CIR

3546 Seahorn Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3546 Seahorn Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Contact Exclusive listing agent with any questions. Judy Jacobson 760-420-9177

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have any available units?
3546 SEAHORN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have?
Some of 3546 SEAHORN CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3546 SEAHORN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3546 SEAHORN CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 SEAHORN CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3546 SEAHORN CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR offer parking?
No, 3546 SEAHORN CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3546 SEAHORN CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3546 SEAHORN CIR has a pool.
Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have accessible units?
No, 3546 SEAHORN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3546 SEAHORN CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University