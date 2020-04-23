Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3546 SEAHORN CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3546 SEAHORN CIR
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3546 SEAHORN CIR
3546 Seahorn Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3546 Seahorn Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Contact Exclusive listing agent with any questions. Judy Jacobson 760-420-9177
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have any available units?
3546 SEAHORN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have?
Some of 3546 SEAHORN CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3546 SEAHORN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3546 SEAHORN CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 SEAHORN CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3546 SEAHORN CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR offer parking?
No, 3546 SEAHORN CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3546 SEAHORN CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3546 SEAHORN CIR has a pool.
Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have accessible units?
No, 3546 SEAHORN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 SEAHORN CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3546 SEAHORN CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University