All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3451 Jemez Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3451 Jemez Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3451 Jemez Drive
3451 Jemez Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3451 Jemez Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4861391)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3451 Jemez Drive have any available units?
3451 Jemez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3451 Jemez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3451 Jemez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 Jemez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3451 Jemez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3451 Jemez Drive offer parking?
No, 3451 Jemez Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3451 Jemez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 Jemez Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 Jemez Drive have a pool?
No, 3451 Jemez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3451 Jemez Drive have accessible units?
No, 3451 Jemez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 Jemez Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3451 Jemez Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3451 Jemez Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3451 Jemez Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
