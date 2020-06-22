3255 Lower Ridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Fabulous Executive home walking distance to Solana Highlands Elementary School & park. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, Newer kitchen & appliances, granite. Beautifully maintained. Large fenced yard with Newer pool/spa. Owner Pays for Pool and Landscape Maintenance, while Tenants pay for all utilities. Newer heater/central A/C. 1 bed and 1.5 baths on 1st floor. 3 car Garage. $5200. mo. + Sec. dep, application, credit check. One Small Pet considered additional $100. mo. rent. NO Smoking!