3255 Lower Ridge Rd

Amenities
Fabulous Executive home walking distance to Solana Highlands Elementary School & park. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, Newer kitchen & appliances, granite. Beautifully maintained. Large fenced yard with Newer pool/spa. Owner Pays for Pool and Landscape Maintenance, while Tenants pay for all utilities. Newer heater/central A/C. 1 bed and 1.5 baths on 1st floor. 3 car Garage. $5200. mo. + Sec. dep, application, credit check. One Small Pet considered additional $100. mo. rent. NO Smoking!