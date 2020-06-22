All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3255 Lower Ridge Rd

3255 Lower Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

3255 Lower Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fabulous Executive home walking distance to Solana Highlands Elementary School & park. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, Newer kitchen & appliances, granite. Beautifully maintained. Large fenced yard with Newer pool/spa. Owner Pays for Pool and Landscape Maintenance, while Tenants pay for all utilities. Newer heater/central A/C. 1 bed and 1.5 baths on 1st floor. 3 car Garage. $5200. mo. + Sec. dep, application, credit check. One Small Pet considered additional $100. mo. rent. NO Smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 Lower Ridge Rd have any available units?
3255 Lower Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3255 Lower Ridge Rd have?
Some of 3255 Lower Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 Lower Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3255 Lower Ridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 Lower Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3255 Lower Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3255 Lower Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3255 Lower Ridge Rd does offer parking.
Does 3255 Lower Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3255 Lower Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 Lower Ridge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3255 Lower Ridge Rd has a pool.
Does 3255 Lower Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 3255 Lower Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 Lower Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3255 Lower Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
