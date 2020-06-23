All apartments in San Diego
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3029 Broadway #21
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:14 AM

3029 Broadway #21

3029 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

3029 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3029 Broadway #21 Available 05/20/19 Looking for a place to stay and enjoy the best weather in San Diego? Gorgeous 1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo with View! - The gated community is centrally located at center of San Diego.
Balboa Park is just within reach.
Just about 10 minutes away from Downtown.
Well Equipped kitchen with washer and dryer .
Cozy living room offers access to balcony.
Sit down to enjoy the sunrise and sunset!

Pets are ok with conditions.

You should come to check out this place before it rented by someone else.

Call and schedule your tour TODAY!
*PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT RENTAL APPLICATION!
Top Notch Realty 858-715-0688

(RLNE2725852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Broadway #21 have any available units?
3029 Broadway #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3029 Broadway #21 currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Broadway #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Broadway #21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3029 Broadway #21 is pet friendly.
Does 3029 Broadway #21 offer parking?
No, 3029 Broadway #21 does not offer parking.
Does 3029 Broadway #21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3029 Broadway #21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Broadway #21 have a pool?
No, 3029 Broadway #21 does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Broadway #21 have accessible units?
No, 3029 Broadway #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Broadway #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Broadway #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 Broadway #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3029 Broadway #21 does not have units with air conditioning.
