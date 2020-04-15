All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2870 Evergreen

2870 Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2870 Evergreen Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2870 Evergreen, San Diego, CA 92106 - Available after April 1st

3 bed 2 bath with back office, no bathroom
Hardwood floors
Washer and Dryer included
Spacious backyard

$3,950 per month
$3,950 security deposit

SMALL DOG or CAT ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL AND WITH PET DEPOSIT.

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

(RLNE5031681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2870 Evergreen have any available units?
2870 Evergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2870 Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
2870 Evergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2870 Evergreen pet-friendly?
No, 2870 Evergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2870 Evergreen offer parking?
No, 2870 Evergreen does not offer parking.
Does 2870 Evergreen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2870 Evergreen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2870 Evergreen have a pool?
No, 2870 Evergreen does not have a pool.
Does 2870 Evergreen have accessible units?
No, 2870 Evergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 2870 Evergreen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2870 Evergreen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2870 Evergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 2870 Evergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
