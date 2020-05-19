All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2312 Burgener Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2312 Burgener Blvd
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

2312 Burgener Blvd

2312 Burgener Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2312 Burgener Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Spa, W/D & Custom Bathrooms! - AVAILABLE NOW

*Landscaping to be cleaned up April 30!

Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Bay Park featuring 1122 SF of living space. This beautifully upgraded property boasts:
-Large backyard w/ low maintenance artificial turf, well-maintained spa, and brick patio w/ built-in BBQ perfect for entertaining!
-Attached garage w/ provided high capacity front load washer and dryer
-Spacious living room w/ large window allowing natural light into the home
-Nice kitchen w/ large stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range & countertop microwave
-Stunning custom bathrooms--full hall bath w/ custom tiling & master bathroom w/ barn door, contemporary concrete sink & lovely stall shower!
-Large master bedroom w/ ceiling fan & dual closets
-Bright guest bedrooms
-Perfect location in central San Diego down the road from Sprouts/Rite Aid plus easy highway 5 access. Across the street from Longfellow Immersion School!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3275
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered under 40lbs for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsF0-AHc5UA
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Bay Park
- FLOORING: Engineered hardwood
- PARKING: Attached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1954

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: string lights, countertop microwave, and BBQ
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4768941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Burgener Blvd have any available units?
2312 Burgener Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Burgener Blvd have?
Some of 2312 Burgener Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Burgener Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Burgener Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Burgener Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Burgener Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Burgener Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Burgener Blvd offers parking.
Does 2312 Burgener Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 Burgener Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Burgener Blvd have a pool?
No, 2312 Burgener Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Burgener Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2312 Burgener Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Burgener Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Burgener Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University