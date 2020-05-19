2312 Burgener Blvd

Amenities

Gorgeous 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Spa, W/D & Custom Bathrooms! - AVAILABLE NOW



*Landscaping to be cleaned up April 30!



Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Bay Park featuring 1122 SF of living space. This beautifully upgraded property boasts:

-Large backyard w/ low maintenance artificial turf, well-maintained spa, and brick patio w/ built-in BBQ perfect for entertaining!

-Attached garage w/ provided high capacity front load washer and dryer

-Spacious living room w/ large window allowing natural light into the home

-Nice kitchen w/ large stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range & countertop microwave

-Stunning custom bathrooms--full hall bath w/ custom tiling & master bathroom w/ barn door, contemporary concrete sink & lovely stall shower!

-Large master bedroom w/ ceiling fan & dual closets

-Bright guest bedrooms

-Perfect location in central San Diego down the road from Sprouts/Rite Aid plus easy highway 5 access. Across the street from Longfellow Immersion School!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3275

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered under 40lbs for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsF0-AHc5UA

HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Bay Park

- FLOORING: Engineered hardwood

- PARKING: Attached garage plus driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1954



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: string lights, countertop microwave, and BBQ

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4768941)