Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1950 Camino De La Reina

1950 Camino De La Reina · No Longer Available
Location

1950 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Mission Valley Dual Master- Close to Everything! -
This first floor condo has been completely remodeled from floor to fixtures. A new modern kitchen with stainless steal accents is open to a spacious and bright living room with fireplace and large sliding glass door. Hard flooring throughout the home provides easy cleanup and an elegant feel. A stack-able washer and dryer provides easy access to laundry while ample closet space in the bedrooms and hallways allow for easy storage. Central AC and heat keep you comfortable year around and two underground elevator servers parking spaces make sure you always have a place to park.

River Colony provides beautiful common areas and lush landscaping throughout the community. A large pool/ spa area is the perfect place to relax in the warm weather while a fitness center allows you to fit in your workouts. For larger parties or events, a community room is available for rent. Malls, freeways, restaurants, and nightlife are all just minutes away.

This is an UNFURNISHED rental.

This property is available for rent through ReSource1 Residential. All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. To view the property, call 858-684-7999.

(RLNE5316915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Camino De La Reina have any available units?
1950 Camino De La Reina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Camino De La Reina have?
Some of 1950 Camino De La Reina's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Camino De La Reina currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Camino De La Reina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Camino De La Reina pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 Camino De La Reina is pet friendly.
Does 1950 Camino De La Reina offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Camino De La Reina offers parking.
Does 1950 Camino De La Reina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 Camino De La Reina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Camino De La Reina have a pool?
Yes, 1950 Camino De La Reina has a pool.
Does 1950 Camino De La Reina have accessible units?
No, 1950 Camino De La Reina does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Camino De La Reina have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 Camino De La Reina does not have units with dishwashers.

