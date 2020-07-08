1950 Camino De La Reina

Amenities

Mission Valley Dual Master- Close to Everything! -

This first floor condo has been completely remodeled from floor to fixtures. A new modern kitchen with stainless steal accents is open to a spacious and bright living room with fireplace and large sliding glass door. Hard flooring throughout the home provides easy cleanup and an elegant feel. A stack-able washer and dryer provides easy access to laundry while ample closet space in the bedrooms and hallways allow for easy storage. Central AC and heat keep you comfortable year around and two underground elevator servers parking spaces make sure you always have a place to park.



River Colony provides beautiful common areas and lush landscaping throughout the community. A large pool/ spa area is the perfect place to relax in the warm weather while a fitness center allows you to fit in your workouts. For larger parties or events, a community room is available for rent. Malls, freeways, restaurants, and nightlife are all just minutes away.



This is an UNFURNISHED rental.



This property is available for rent through ReSource1 Residential. All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. To view the property, call 858-684-7999.



