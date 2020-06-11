Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1740 roosevelt
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:48 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1740 roosevelt
1740 Roosevelt Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1740 Roosevelt Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1740 roosevelt have any available units?
1740 roosevelt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1740 roosevelt currently offering any rent specials?
1740 roosevelt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 roosevelt pet-friendly?
No, 1740 roosevelt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1740 roosevelt offer parking?
No, 1740 roosevelt does not offer parking.
Does 1740 roosevelt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 roosevelt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 roosevelt have a pool?
No, 1740 roosevelt does not have a pool.
Does 1740 roosevelt have accessible units?
No, 1740 roosevelt does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 roosevelt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 roosevelt has units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 roosevelt have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 roosevelt does not have units with air conditioning.
