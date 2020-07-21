Rent Calculator
15357 Maturin Dr
Last updated November 1 2019 at 8:44 AM
15357 Maturin Dr
15357 Maturin Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15357 Maturin Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story apartment will be available mid-July!
It comes equipped with:
Granite counters
Cherry cabinets
Stacked washer and dryer
Off street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15357 Maturin Dr have any available units?
15357 Maturin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 15357 Maturin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15357 Maturin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15357 Maturin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15357 Maturin Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 15357 Maturin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15357 Maturin Dr offers parking.
Does 15357 Maturin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15357 Maturin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15357 Maturin Dr have a pool?
No, 15357 Maturin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15357 Maturin Dr have accessible units?
No, 15357 Maturin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15357 Maturin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15357 Maturin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15357 Maturin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15357 Maturin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
