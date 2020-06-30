Rent Calculator
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1457 S 43rd
1457 South 43rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1457 South 43rd Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
For rent studio with bathroom and kitchenette. The price includes all utilities and parking. Pets are allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1457 S 43rd have any available units?
1457 S 43rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1457 S 43rd currently offering any rent specials?
1457 S 43rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 S 43rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1457 S 43rd is pet friendly.
Does 1457 S 43rd offer parking?
Yes, 1457 S 43rd offers parking.
Does 1457 S 43rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 S 43rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 S 43rd have a pool?
No, 1457 S 43rd does not have a pool.
Does 1457 S 43rd have accessible units?
No, 1457 S 43rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 S 43rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 S 43rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1457 S 43rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1457 S 43rd does not have units with air conditioning.
