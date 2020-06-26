All apartments in San Diego
1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H
1337 Caminito Gabaldon · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Caminito Gabaldon, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,350 - Studio in Park Villas South in Mission Valley - Charming studio located in a gated community in Mission Valley. Large Balcony off the living area. Walking distance to Mission Valley Mall and other shopping and dining places.

$1,350/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1337-caminito-gabaldon

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE3911781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H have any available units?
1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H offer parking?
No, 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H does not offer parking.
Does 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H have a pool?
No, 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H have accessible units?
No, 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H have units with air conditioning?
No, 1337 Caminito Gabaldon Unit H does not have units with air conditioning.
