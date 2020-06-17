Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

13360 Keegan Pl. Available 12/01/19 Gorgeous Del Mar Highlands Home - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3071 square foot home in the desirable Del Mar Highlands Community of Carmel Valley.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Appliances: Refrigerator, Double Oven, Dishwasher, Wine Refrigerator, 5 Burner Cook-top

- Water Softener

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Laundry Room with NEW Appliances

- Dual Pane Windows

- Granite Counter-tops

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Fireplace

- Enclosed Backyard

- Dual Master Suite

- Jack & Jill Bedroom

- Formal Dining Room

- Breakfast Nook

- Living Room

- Washer/Dryer Gas Hook-ups only (appliances not included)

- Attached Garage



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Del Mar Highlands HOA



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage

HOA NAME: Del Mar Highlands HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1986

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Front of House

FLOOD ZONE: NO



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA and gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE5260750)