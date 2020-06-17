All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13360 Keegan Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13360 Keegan Pl.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

13360 Keegan Pl.

13360 Keegan Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13360 Keegan Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
13360 Keegan Pl. Available 12/01/19 Gorgeous Del Mar Highlands Home - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3071 square foot home in the desirable Del Mar Highlands Community of Carmel Valley.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Double Oven, Dishwasher, Wine Refrigerator, 5 Burner Cook-top
- Water Softener
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Room with NEW Appliances
- Dual Pane Windows
- Granite Counter-tops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Fireplace
- Enclosed Backyard
- Dual Master Suite
- Jack & Jill Bedroom
- Formal Dining Room
- Breakfast Nook
- Living Room
- Washer/Dryer Gas Hook-ups only (appliances not included)
- Attached Garage

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Del Mar Highlands HOA

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Garage
HOA NAME: Del Mar Highlands HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1986
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Front of House
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA and gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5260750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13360 Keegan Pl. have any available units?
13360 Keegan Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13360 Keegan Pl. have?
Some of 13360 Keegan Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13360 Keegan Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
13360 Keegan Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13360 Keegan Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13360 Keegan Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 13360 Keegan Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 13360 Keegan Pl. offers parking.
Does 13360 Keegan Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13360 Keegan Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13360 Keegan Pl. have a pool?
No, 13360 Keegan Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 13360 Keegan Pl. have accessible units?
No, 13360 Keegan Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 13360 Keegan Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13360 Keegan Pl. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University