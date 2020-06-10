Rent Calculator
11420 Caminito La Bar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
11420 Caminito La Bar
11420 Caminito La Bar
·
No Longer Available
Location
11420 Caminito La Bar, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11420 Caminito La Bar have any available units?
11420 Caminito La Bar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11420 Caminito La Bar have?
Some of 11420 Caminito La Bar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11420 Caminito La Bar currently offering any rent specials?
11420 Caminito La Bar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 Caminito La Bar pet-friendly?
No, 11420 Caminito La Bar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11420 Caminito La Bar offer parking?
No, 11420 Caminito La Bar does not offer parking.
Does 11420 Caminito La Bar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11420 Caminito La Bar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 Caminito La Bar have a pool?
Yes, 11420 Caminito La Bar has a pool.
Does 11420 Caminito La Bar have accessible units?
No, 11420 Caminito La Bar does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 Caminito La Bar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11420 Caminito La Bar has units with dishwashers.
