Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10776 Carmel Gln

10776 Carmel Gln · No Longer Available
Location

10776 Carmel Gln, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Highly upgrade bright 3B/2.5B/1den end unit in Carmel Velley. Beautiful Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Entire ceramic flooring in 1st floor and entire Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring in 2nd floor. Walk-in closets, pantry, 2-car garage. Plenty of closet storage spaces. High end community club house with fitness room, pool, Jacuzzi, and BBQ. Award Winning School District. Walk to Elementary school, shops and restaurants, minutes to the beaches and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10776 Carmel Gln have any available units?
10776 Carmel Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10776 Carmel Gln have?
Some of 10776 Carmel Gln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10776 Carmel Gln currently offering any rent specials?
10776 Carmel Gln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10776 Carmel Gln pet-friendly?
No, 10776 Carmel Gln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10776 Carmel Gln offer parking?
Yes, 10776 Carmel Gln does offer parking.
Does 10776 Carmel Gln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10776 Carmel Gln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10776 Carmel Gln have a pool?
Yes, 10776 Carmel Gln has a pool.
Does 10776 Carmel Gln have accessible units?
No, 10776 Carmel Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 10776 Carmel Gln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10776 Carmel Gln has units with dishwashers.
