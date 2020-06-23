10776 Carmel Gln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill garage

Highly upgrade bright 3B/2.5B/1den end unit in Carmel Velley. Beautiful Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Entire ceramic flooring in 1st floor and entire Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring in 2nd floor. Walk-in closets, pantry, 2-car garage. Plenty of closet storage spaces. High end community club house with fitness room, pool, Jacuzzi, and BBQ. Award Winning School District. Walk to Elementary school, shops and restaurants, minutes to the beaches and easy freeway access.