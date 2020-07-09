All apartments in San Diego
10684 Brookview Lane
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

10684 Brookview Lane

10684 Brookview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10684 Brookview Lane, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10684 Brookview Lane Available 06/01/20 Scripps Ranch - Culdesac Location - Wood Floors - Updated Kitchen - - Scripps Ranch
- Culdesac Location
- Woodfloors
- Updated Kitchen
- One Bedroom and Bath Downstairs
- 2 Car Garage
- Carpeted Bedrooms
- Dual Pane Windows

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4144298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10684 Brookview Lane have any available units?
10684 Brookview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10684 Brookview Lane have?
Some of 10684 Brookview Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10684 Brookview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10684 Brookview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10684 Brookview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10684 Brookview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10684 Brookview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10684 Brookview Lane offers parking.
Does 10684 Brookview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10684 Brookview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10684 Brookview Lane have a pool?
No, 10684 Brookview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10684 Brookview Lane have accessible units?
No, 10684 Brookview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10684 Brookview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10684 Brookview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

