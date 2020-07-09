Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

10684 Brookview Lane Available 06/01/20 Scripps Ranch - Culdesac Location - Wood Floors - Updated Kitchen - - Scripps Ranch

- Culdesac Location

- Woodfloors

- Updated Kitchen

- One Bedroom and Bath Downstairs

- 2 Car Garage

- Carpeted Bedrooms

- Dual Pane Windows



Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



