10444 Caminito Rimini Available 02/10/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM IN POWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH GARAGE!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome in the Poway School District has all upgraded appliances, central heat & air, open floor plan, attached garage, pet friendly, close to mass transit. Resident only pays SDGE & cable/internet.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Central A/C

- Lots Natural Light

- Open Floor Plan

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Exterior Entry

- Attached Garage

- Ground Floor Unit

- Living, Mirrored Closet Doors

- Tile Floor

- Carpet

- Energy Efficient Windows

- Central Heat

- Breakfast Nook

- Granite Countertops Quartz

- Laminate Wood

- Cul-d-sac

- Walk to Mass Transit

- Corner Unit

- Storage in Garage



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Penasquitos 3 HOA

- Swimming Pool

- Laundry in Building Garage

- Small Building 4 Units



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Garage & Driveway

HOA NAME: Penasquitos 3 HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1972

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 3-8

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets allowed

- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



(RLNE4623100)