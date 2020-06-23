All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

10444 Caminito Rimini

10444 Caminito Rimini · No Longer Available
Location

10444 Caminito Rimini, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
10444 Caminito Rimini Available 02/10/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM IN POWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH GARAGE!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome in the Poway School District has all upgraded appliances, central heat & air, open floor plan, attached garage, pet friendly, close to mass transit. Resident only pays SDGE & cable/internet.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Central A/C
- Lots Natural Light
- Open Floor Plan
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Exterior Entry
- Attached Garage
- Ground Floor Unit
- Living, Mirrored Closet Doors
- Tile Floor
- Carpet
- Energy Efficient Windows
- Central Heat
- Breakfast Nook
- Granite Countertops Quartz
- Energy Efficient Windows
- Laminate Wood
- Cul-d-sac
- Walk to Mass Transit
- Corner Unit
- Storage in Garage

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Penasquitos 3 HOA
- Swimming Pool
- Laundry in Building Garage
- Small Building 4 Units

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Garage & Driveway
HOA NAME: Penasquitos 3 HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1972
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 3-8
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets allowed
- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4623100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10444 Caminito Rimini have any available units?
10444 Caminito Rimini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10444 Caminito Rimini have?
Some of 10444 Caminito Rimini's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10444 Caminito Rimini currently offering any rent specials?
10444 Caminito Rimini isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10444 Caminito Rimini pet-friendly?
Yes, 10444 Caminito Rimini is pet friendly.
Does 10444 Caminito Rimini offer parking?
Yes, 10444 Caminito Rimini does offer parking.
Does 10444 Caminito Rimini have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10444 Caminito Rimini does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10444 Caminito Rimini have a pool?
Yes, 10444 Caminito Rimini has a pool.
Does 10444 Caminito Rimini have accessible units?
No, 10444 Caminito Rimini does not have accessible units.
Does 10444 Caminito Rimini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10444 Caminito Rimini has units with dishwashers.
