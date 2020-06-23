All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10269 Caminito Covewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10269 Caminito Covewood

10269 Caminito Covewood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

10269 Caminito Covewood, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SCRIPPS RANCH: Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in a quiet community! All new appliances, two patios, two car garage, short distance to the community pool. Close to I-15, Miramar Lake, MCAS Miramar, shopping centers, breweries, excellent schools and more. Cats and dogs under 35 lbs accepted w/ additional deposit + pet rent, assistive animals exempt. Apply online at: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/152726 Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/908af240df/10269-caminito-cov

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10269 Caminito Covewood have any available units?
10269 Caminito Covewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10269 Caminito Covewood have?
Some of 10269 Caminito Covewood's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10269 Caminito Covewood currently offering any rent specials?
10269 Caminito Covewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10269 Caminito Covewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 10269 Caminito Covewood is pet friendly.
Does 10269 Caminito Covewood offer parking?
Yes, 10269 Caminito Covewood does offer parking.
Does 10269 Caminito Covewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10269 Caminito Covewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10269 Caminito Covewood have a pool?
Yes, 10269 Caminito Covewood has a pool.
Does 10269 Caminito Covewood have accessible units?
No, 10269 Caminito Covewood does not have accessible units.
Does 10269 Caminito Covewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 10269 Caminito Covewood does not have units with dishwashers.
