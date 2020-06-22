All apartments in Oceanside
600 N The Strand
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM

600 N The Strand

600 N the Strand N · No Longer Available
Location

600 N the Strand N, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 N The Strand have any available units?
600 N The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 N The Strand have?
Some of 600 N The Strand's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 N The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
600 N The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 600 N The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 600 N The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 600 N The Strand offers parking.
Does 600 N The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 N The Strand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N The Strand have a pool?
Yes, 600 N The Strand has a pool.
Does 600 N The Strand have accessible units?
No, 600 N The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 600 N The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 N The Strand has units with dishwashers.
