Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

4712 Galicia Way

4712 Galicia Way · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Galicia Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Galicia Way have any available units?
4712 Galicia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 4712 Galicia Way currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Galicia Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Galicia Way pet-friendly?
No, 4712 Galicia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4712 Galicia Way offer parking?
No, 4712 Galicia Way does not offer parking.
Does 4712 Galicia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Galicia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Galicia Way have a pool?
Yes, 4712 Galicia Way has a pool.
Does 4712 Galicia Way have accessible units?
No, 4712 Galicia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Galicia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Galicia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4712 Galicia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4712 Galicia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
