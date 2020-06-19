All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

408 N Tremont

408 North Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 North Tremont Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 N Tremont have any available units?
408 N Tremont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 408 N Tremont currently offering any rent specials?
408 N Tremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N Tremont pet-friendly?
No, 408 N Tremont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 408 N Tremont offer parking?
No, 408 N Tremont does not offer parking.
Does 408 N Tremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 N Tremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N Tremont have a pool?
No, 408 N Tremont does not have a pool.
Does 408 N Tremont have accessible units?
No, 408 N Tremont does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N Tremont have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 N Tremont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 N Tremont have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 N Tremont does not have units with air conditioning.
