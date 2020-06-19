Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
408 N Tremont
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
408 N Tremont
408 North Tremont Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
408 North Tremont Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 N Tremont have any available units?
408 N Tremont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Oceanside Rent Report
.
Is 408 N Tremont currently offering any rent specials?
408 N Tremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N Tremont pet-friendly?
No, 408 N Tremont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 408 N Tremont offer parking?
No, 408 N Tremont does not offer parking.
Does 408 N Tremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 N Tremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N Tremont have a pool?
No, 408 N Tremont does not have a pool.
Does 408 N Tremont have accessible units?
No, 408 N Tremont does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N Tremont have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 N Tremont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 N Tremont have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 N Tremont does not have units with air conditioning.
