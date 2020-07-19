Rent Calculator
Home
Oceanside, CA
2361 Shorthill Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2361 Shorthill Drive
2361 Shorthill Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2361 Shorthill Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2361 Shorthill Drive have any available units?
2361 Shorthill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2361 Shorthill Drive have?
Some of 2361 Shorthill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2361 Shorthill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2361 Shorthill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 Shorthill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2361 Shorthill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 2361 Shorthill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2361 Shorthill Drive offers parking.
Does 2361 Shorthill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2361 Shorthill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 Shorthill Drive have a pool?
No, 2361 Shorthill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2361 Shorthill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2361 Shorthill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 Shorthill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2361 Shorthill Drive has units with dishwashers.
