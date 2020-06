Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard pool

This is a Country French in Every Aspect and Detail-Eight Foot Solid Core Doors, Rich Woods and Antiqued Beamed Ceiling. Italian Marble Fireplaces and White Brick. Imported Chandeliers, Formal Entry Brick Courtyard. Foyer with custom cut floors from hand made Spanish Tiles. French Doors open from Living Room to Study. Formal Dining room onto Spacious pool terrace of used Brick. High Beamed Ceilings adorn the Fireplace and Custom Designed Cabinet Spaces. Curved Stairway leads to Upstairs Bedrooms with White Brick Fireplace and Sloping mansard walls. Newly Painted, Newly Carpeted. Water Views from Upstairs windows. A corner lot leading to a cul-de-sac neighborhood. Custom Trees adorn the patio and entryway areas. This is exquisite in every manner to view.