450 Vista Trucha

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This stunning end-unit "Z" Plan has just been remodeled. Surrounding the home is a wraparound patio bordering a large greenbelt with mature trees. The home has 5 bedrooms, including the main level master bedroom and bath with a large walk-in closet and spa-like shower. The other 4 bedrooms are upstairs and are a very good size. There are 2 bathrooms upstairs as well. The home is equipped with AC/Heat and has wood flooring throughout. The Kitchen is massive and has all stainless steel appliances. Laundry is in the large two-car garage. The HOA has a great pool and BBQ area plus community playgrounds. It is very close to EastBluff Elementary and Corona Del Mar Junior and Senior High School. Just around the corner, you will find the Eastbluff shopping center that has Ralphs, CVS, Urgent care, nail salon, Z pizza, dinning, UPS, Bar Workout and Supercuts.