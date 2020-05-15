All apartments in Newport Beach
450 Vista Trucha

450 Vista Trucha · (949) 280-9762
Location

450 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This stunning end-unit "Z" Plan has just been remodeled. Surrounding the home is a wraparound patio bordering a large greenbelt with mature trees. The home has 5 bedrooms, including the main level master bedroom and bath with a large walk-in closet and spa-like shower. The other 4 bedrooms are upstairs and are a very good size. There are 2 bathrooms upstairs as well. The home is equipped with AC/Heat and has wood flooring throughout. The Kitchen is massive and has all stainless steel appliances. Laundry is in the large two-car garage. The HOA has a great pool and BBQ area plus community playgrounds. It is very close to EastBluff Elementary and Corona Del Mar Junior and Senior High School. Just around the corner, you will find the Eastbluff shopping center that has Ralphs, CVS, Urgent care, nail salon, Z pizza, dinning, UPS, Bar Workout and Supercuts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Vista Trucha have any available units?
450 Vista Trucha has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 450 Vista Trucha have?
Some of 450 Vista Trucha's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Vista Trucha currently offering any rent specials?
450 Vista Trucha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Vista Trucha pet-friendly?
No, 450 Vista Trucha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 450 Vista Trucha offer parking?
Yes, 450 Vista Trucha offers parking.
Does 450 Vista Trucha have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 Vista Trucha does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Vista Trucha have a pool?
Yes, 450 Vista Trucha has a pool.
Does 450 Vista Trucha have accessible units?
No, 450 Vista Trucha does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Vista Trucha have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 Vista Trucha does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Vista Trucha have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 450 Vista Trucha has units with air conditioning.
