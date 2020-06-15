Amenities

3312 W. Oceanfront Available 06/16/20 Furnished Winter Rental (Beginning November and Ending Early June) - Once you check in, you won't want to leave this cool and contemporary newly redone home on the boardwalk near 34th Street. "Postcard" views await thanks to infinity glass doors on all three floors that open out to reveal full ocean views and the beach at your tip toes. Grill to your heart's content on the direct line gas BBQ. In the living room, a large sectional sofa is roomy enough for all, with a fireplace to warm the room in winter months and on cool summer evenings. A large custom-built tile accent table graces the dining area. The fully equipped kitchen, with "marble" counters, includes a Keurig coffee maker and two refrigerated beverage drawers to free up space in the fridge. The laundry area (with full size stackable washer and dryer) and a half bath are just off the kitchen.



There are three bedrooms upstairs, each with a flat panel TV and en suite bath with shower. The back bedroom features two twin beds, the middle room, a queen. Infinity doors in the master open out onto the deck to bring the beach and views Catalina Island inside. The master features a king bed, large flat panel TV, fireplace, roomy en suite bath and walk in master closet . The master shower has a steam shower feature.



The third story room has a full size futon, bath with shower, large flat panel TV, wine fridge and access to the beautiful rooftop deck with furniture and a hot tub! A retractable awning protects the entire deck during hot sunny evenings.



All TVs are Smart TVs and are equipped with PlayStation (except for the master bedroom). The third floor loft room is also equipped with X-Box. Outlets throughout the home have USB ports. The home is protected by three exterior security cameras.



Bring the Teslas! The two car garage has charging stations for two electric vehicles.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2776702)