Newport Beach, CA
3312 W. Oceanfront
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

3312 W. Oceanfront

3312 West Ocean Front · (949) 675-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3312 West Ocean Front, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3312 W. Oceanfront · Avail. Jun 16

$14,950

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
3312 W. Oceanfront Available 06/16/20 Furnished Winter Rental (Beginning November and Ending Early June) - Once you check in, you won't want to leave this cool and contemporary newly redone home on the boardwalk near 34th Street. "Postcard" views await thanks to infinity glass doors on all three floors that open out to reveal full ocean views and the beach at your tip toes. Grill to your heart's content on the direct line gas BBQ. In the living room, a large sectional sofa is roomy enough for all, with a fireplace to warm the room in winter months and on cool summer evenings. A large custom-built tile accent table graces the dining area. The fully equipped kitchen, with "marble" counters, includes a Keurig coffee maker and two refrigerated beverage drawers to free up space in the fridge. The laundry area (with full size stackable washer and dryer) and a half bath are just off the kitchen.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, each with a flat panel TV and en suite bath with shower. The back bedroom features two twin beds, the middle room, a queen. Infinity doors in the master open out onto the deck to bring the beach and views Catalina Island inside. The master features a king bed, large flat panel TV, fireplace, roomy en suite bath and walk in master closet . The master shower has a steam shower feature.

The third story room has a full size futon, bath with shower, large flat panel TV, wine fridge and access to the beautiful rooftop deck with furniture and a hot tub! A retractable awning protects the entire deck during hot sunny evenings.

All TVs are Smart TVs and are equipped with PlayStation (except for the master bedroom). The third floor loft room is also equipped with X-Box. Outlets throughout the home have USB ports. The home is protected by three exterior security cameras.

Bring the Teslas! The two car garage has charging stations for two electric vehicles.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2776702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 W. Oceanfront have any available units?
3312 W. Oceanfront has a unit available for $14,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3312 W. Oceanfront have?
Some of 3312 W. Oceanfront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 W. Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
3312 W. Oceanfront isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 W. Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 3312 W. Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3312 W. Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 3312 W. Oceanfront does offer parking.
Does 3312 W. Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 W. Oceanfront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 W. Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 3312 W. Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 3312 W. Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 3312 W. Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 W. Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 W. Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 W. Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 W. Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.
