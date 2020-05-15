2987 Quedada

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come fall in love with the spectacular view of Newport's Back Bay from your beautiful home! This immaculate 5 bed, 3.5 bath home features gorgeous wood flooring throughout the living areas, all stainless steel appliances, and large laundry room with front loader washer and dryer. The kitchen has beautiful black granite counter tops that play off the white shaker cabinetry. The large master bedroom has an upgraded bathroom and walk-in closet and views of the backbay. The downstairs rooms all have upgraded flooring and windows and just steps away from a newly renovated bathroom. The garage has ample storage and an epoxy floor. Enjoy your private backyard that wraps around to the front and is surrounded by lush green foliage. Sip on a hot cup of coffee in the early mornings in your secluded gated front patio. Home is located near the 73, Jamboree, and minutes from Newport Harbor, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza and the beach! Call Optum Real Estate today to schedule a showing!