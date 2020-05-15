All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

2987 Quedada

2987 Quedada · No Longer Available
Location

2987 Quedada, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come fall in love with the spectacular view of Newport's Back Bay from your beautiful home! This immaculate 5 bed, 3.5 bath home features gorgeous wood flooring throughout the living areas, all stainless steel appliances, and large laundry room with front loader washer and dryer. The kitchen has beautiful black granite counter tops that play off the white shaker cabinetry. The large master bedroom has an upgraded bathroom and walk-in closet and views of the backbay. The downstairs rooms all have upgraded flooring and windows and just steps away from a newly renovated bathroom. The garage has ample storage and an epoxy floor. Enjoy your private backyard that wraps around to the front and is surrounded by lush green foliage. Sip on a hot cup of coffee in the early mornings in your secluded gated front patio. Home is located near the 73, Jamboree, and minutes from Newport Harbor, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza and the beach! Call Optum Real Estate today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2987 Quedada have any available units?
2987 Quedada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2987 Quedada have?
Some of 2987 Quedada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2987 Quedada currently offering any rent specials?
2987 Quedada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2987 Quedada pet-friendly?
Yes, 2987 Quedada is pet friendly.
Does 2987 Quedada offer parking?
Yes, 2987 Quedada offers parking.
Does 2987 Quedada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2987 Quedada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2987 Quedada have a pool?
No, 2987 Quedada does not have a pool.
Does 2987 Quedada have accessible units?
No, 2987 Quedada does not have accessible units.
Does 2987 Quedada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2987 Quedada has units with dishwashers.
Does 2987 Quedada have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2987 Quedada has units with air conditioning.

