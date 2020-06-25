Amenities

2951 Catalpa Street Available 05/15/19 Over Looking Back Bay! East Bluff 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Home, - Over Looking Back Bay! East Bluff 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Home, With Family Room With Built-In Entertainment Cabinet, TV And Surround System Included (AS IS), Kitchen With White Cabinets With Under Mount Lighting, Stainless Steel Wolf Wall Oven, Microwave, Warming Drawer, Cook Top, Hood, Bosh Dishwasher, Built-in Refrigerator, Large Island, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar With 4 Bar Stools (AS IS), Wet Bar, Built-In Desk Area With TV Included (AS IS), Formal Dining Room With Dining Room Table Available, Ceiling Fan, Hutch Included, Formal Living Room With View Of Back Bay, Cam Lighting, Brick Fireplace With Mantel, Gas Log, Tile Flooring Throughout, Master Bedroom With Tile Flooring, Mirror Closet Doors, Slider To Back Yard With View Of Back Bay, Master Bathroom With Dual Sinks, Make Up Counter, 2nd And 3rd Bedroom With Ceiling Fan, Mirror Closet Doors, Built-In Cabinets And Storage, Front Patio With Patio Set (AS IS), Fountain (AS IS), Back Yard With Artificial Grass, Built-In BBQ With Bar Stools (AS IS), Sink And Refrigerator (AS IS), Spa With Service Included, Yard With Gardner Included, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer and Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-in Storage Cabinets, Extra Refrigerator (AS IS), A/C, Walking Distance to Elementary, Junior High, High School, Shopping Center, Newport Tennis Club, Park, And Back Bay. Note: Alarm System (AS IS) / NO Parking In Driveway / No Smoking On The Property



orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700



