Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

2951 Catalpa Street

2951 Catalpa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2951 Catalpa Street, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2951 Catalpa Street Available 05/15/19 Over Looking Back Bay! East Bluff 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Home, - Over Looking Back Bay! East Bluff 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Home, With Family Room With Built-In Entertainment Cabinet, TV And Surround System Included (AS IS), Kitchen With White Cabinets With Under Mount Lighting, Stainless Steel Wolf Wall Oven, Microwave, Warming Drawer, Cook Top, Hood, Bosh Dishwasher, Built-in Refrigerator, Large Island, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar With 4 Bar Stools (AS IS), Wet Bar, Built-In Desk Area With TV Included (AS IS), Formal Dining Room With Dining Room Table Available, Ceiling Fan, Hutch Included, Formal Living Room With View Of Back Bay, Cam Lighting, Brick Fireplace With Mantel, Gas Log, Tile Flooring Throughout, Master Bedroom With Tile Flooring, Mirror Closet Doors, Slider To Back Yard With View Of Back Bay, Master Bathroom With Dual Sinks, Make Up Counter, 2nd And 3rd Bedroom With Ceiling Fan, Mirror Closet Doors, Built-In Cabinets And Storage, Front Patio With Patio Set (AS IS), Fountain (AS IS), Back Yard With Artificial Grass, Built-In BBQ With Bar Stools (AS IS), Sink And Refrigerator (AS IS), Spa With Service Included, Yard With Gardner Included, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer and Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-in Storage Cabinets, Extra Refrigerator (AS IS), A/C, Walking Distance to Elementary, Junior High, High School, Shopping Center, Newport Tennis Club, Park, And Back Bay. Note: Alarm System (AS IS) / NO Parking In Driveway / No Smoking On The Property

pet no

orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4829513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 Catalpa Street have any available units?
2951 Catalpa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2951 Catalpa Street have?
Some of 2951 Catalpa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 Catalpa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2951 Catalpa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 Catalpa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2951 Catalpa Street is pet friendly.
Does 2951 Catalpa Street offer parking?
Yes, 2951 Catalpa Street offers parking.
Does 2951 Catalpa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2951 Catalpa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 Catalpa Street have a pool?
No, 2951 Catalpa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2951 Catalpa Street have accessible units?
No, 2951 Catalpa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 Catalpa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 Catalpa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2951 Catalpa Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2951 Catalpa Street has units with air conditioning.
