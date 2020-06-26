Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1617 Tradewinds ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1617 Tradewinds ln
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1617 Tradewinds ln
1617 Tradewinds Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1617 Tradewinds Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive and spacious Baycrest Home on a nice corner lot in Mariners school district.
New kitchen cabinets, quartz counter top and many new appliances. Farm house sink and designer faucet.
This is a non smoking house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1617 Tradewinds ln have any available units?
1617 Tradewinds ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 1617 Tradewinds ln have?
Some of 1617 Tradewinds ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1617 Tradewinds ln currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Tradewinds ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Tradewinds ln pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Tradewinds ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 1617 Tradewinds ln offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Tradewinds ln offers parking.
Does 1617 Tradewinds ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Tradewinds ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Tradewinds ln have a pool?
No, 1617 Tradewinds ln does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Tradewinds ln have accessible units?
No, 1617 Tradewinds ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Tradewinds ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Tradewinds ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Tradewinds ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Tradewinds ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Similar Pages
Newport Beach 1 Bedrooms
Newport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with Parking
Newport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
San Clemente, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bayside
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College