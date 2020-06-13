/
santa fe springs
Last updated June 13 2020
144 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe Springs, CA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Santa Fe Springs
6 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
9529 Orr And Day Rd
9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1200 sqft
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305 All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10404 Cherrylaurel Court
10404 Cherrylaurel Ct, Santa Fe Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1931 sqft
***Beautiful end unit townhome inside private gated community of the Villages at Heritage Springs, move-in ready***This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs)*** Community resort style swimming pool, spa, club
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10518 Willow Lane
10518 Willow Ln, Santa Fe Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1924 sqft
This Gorgeous 4BR/3BA Tri-level Townhome is located in the Heritage Springs, a quiet gated community. Downstairs has One Bedroom with an Ensuite Bathroom and a Large 2-Car Garage with Direct Access to the Home.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Fe Springs
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
West Whittier-Los Nietos
1 Unit Available
7825 Duchess Drive
7825 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartment in Whittier, CA. Unit includes a stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C unit, ceiling fan, 1 covered parking space, and shared laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Norwalk-La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12235-12245 Alondra Blvd
12245 Alondra Boulevard, Norwalk, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd in Norwalk. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14125 Coteau Dr
14125 Coteau Drive, South Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment near many schools. - Property Id: 299256 First month is five hundred dollars off! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299256 Property Id 299256 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850960)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13225 Beach Street
13225 Beach Street, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
13225 Beach Street Available 06/18/20 **COMING SOON GORGEOUS 4 BED / 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME WITH POOL*****ATTACHED GARAGE ***** - To Qualify: Credit score must be no less than 650 Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent We will
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16803 Parkvalle Avenue
16803 Parkvalle Avenue, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1373 sqft
Dear Agents : This property will be shown by appointment only. Please TEXT listing agent, Pauline @ (562)676-5822 for showing. All visitors must sign CAR (PEAD) form and receive confirmation from the listing agent before viewing the property.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
9103 Bluford Avenue
9103 Bluford Avenue, Whittier, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
1500 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY OR AUGUST, no showings at this time: Very nice four bed two bath home in Whittier. House features a spacious master bedroom suite with full bath complete with ample closet space, walk-in shower, and jacuzzi tub.
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16404 GREENLAKE Lane
16404 Greenlake Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1559 sqft
SUNDANCE TOWNHOME FOR RENT * CLEAN AND FRESH * 3 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2002 sqft
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Fe Springs
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Downey
2 Units Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Lowell
2 Units Available
Ridgeway Village
601 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeway Village in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Santa Fe Springs, the median rent is $1,134 for a studio, $1,350 for a 1-bedroom, $1,735 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,358 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Santa Fe Springs, check out our monthly Santa Fe Springs Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Santa Fe Springs area include Biola University, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Santa Fe Springs from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.
