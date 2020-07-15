70 Apartments For Rent Near Concordia University Irvine

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
31 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,115
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,740
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Rock
10 Starfall
10 Starfall, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1610 sqft
3 Bedroom. 2.5 Townhome Nestled in the highly sought-after community of Turtle Rock. Step into the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings to bring in plenty of natural lighting. Living room has a cozy fireplace with sitting hearth.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
University Town Center
57 Stanford Court
57 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Small pets ok! Welcome to this newly remodeled 3-bedroom/3-bathroom town house in University Town Center.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park
3 Lancewood Way
3 Lancewood Way, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1270 sqft
ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Spacious living room with fireplace & tile floors. Step inside and you will immediately feel the open floor plan. A fresh coat of interior painting throughout, including Garage, Hallway, Bedrooms & Living Room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
167 Rockwood Unit #53
167 Rockwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse property rental in a Very Bikeable rated Woodbridge neighborhood in Irvine.

1 of 27

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
18 Greenmoor
18 Greenmoor, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
18 Greenmoor Available 07/15/20 Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Woodbridge! - Totally remodeled and furnished opportunity awaits.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Rock
23 Morning Star
23 Morning Star, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1090 sqft
Nice and bright open floor plan: 2 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 2 car direct access extra deep garage, end unit with only 1 common wall in a serene setting of Turtle rock. Great location by big circular green belt towards the end of the tract.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
98 Summerstone
98 Summerstone, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1852 sqft
4-Bdr Woodbridge home. Remodeled kitchen with gas range, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, but doesn’t include a refrigerator.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Rock
15 Rainbow Ridge
15 Rainbow Ridge, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1450 sqft
Terrific condo with sweeping views of trees and hills nestled in the hills of Turtle Rock.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Ridge
222 Coral Rose
222 Coral Rose, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1391 sqft
Awesome interior tract location with a nice courtyard view of the common area fountain from the Juliet balcony. Newer carpet recently installed on stairs. Interior custom colored walls just recently painted.

1 of 24

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Rock
49 Sycamore Creek
49 Sycamore Creek, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2770 sqft
5-Bed Turtle Rock Home w/ Ground-Level Master Suite - This incredibly spacious and open floor plan with a downstairs master is sure to grab your attention! Located in the highly-desirable Turtle Rock community in Irvine, this nearly 3000 sq ft house

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
University Town Center
130 Oxford
130 Oxford, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1447 sqft
Great large Condo featuring 2 large bedrooms both with private full bathrooms, half-bath downstairs all this plus centrally located in University Town Center! Freshly painted through-out, new dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Rock
27 Highland View
27 Highland Vw, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1523 sqft
Prestigious Turtle Rock....VIEW VIEW VIEW....Amazing Spectacular 2nd floor VIEW from every window-View of Shady Canyon,trees,mountains,it goes on & on. Fabulously upgraded thru out. 3 Bedroom 2 FULL baths. Ceramic Tile entry..High ceilings..

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
809 Larkridge
809 Larkridge, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1183 sqft
2 bedroom 2 and a half bath condo with tandem direct access 2 car garage in the gated Oak Park community in the heart of Irvine. Adjacent to the Oak Creek Shopping center and Alton Square shopping mall with shopping, dining and more.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Ridge
216 Coral Rose
216 Coral Rose, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1280 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful townhouse in the prestigious community of Turtle Ridge.

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
University Town Center
32 Oxford
32 Oxford, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1447 sqft
Looking for a home within walking distance to UCI and University high school? This is Upgraded bright & spacious condo in the highly desirable Cambridge Court across from UCI.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Rock
5241 Hiram Lane
5241 Hiram Lane, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1649 sqft
Located on a quiet hilltop in prestigious Turtle Rock. Detached, single level 3 Bedroom w/oversized lot overlooking trees & park below. Upgraded w/mostly laminate floors throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
University Town Center
293 Stanford Court
293 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1354 sqft
Fabulous 2 story end unit home, located at a quiet closed loop street. Brand new paint and carpet with recess lights throughout. Kitchen offers gorgeous solid Maple cabinet doors and drawers, with brand new appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
19 Buttonwood
19 Buttonwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1587 sqft
Upgraded and well maintained fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bath detached single family in the heart of Woodbridge. This home is located inside the loop just a short walk away from the South Lake and shopping center.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
University Town Center
83 Exeter
83 Exeter, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1134 sqft
University Town Center living located in the heart of Irvine; close to UCI and 10/10 schools. Two story property with over 1100 sq ft of living space. Welcome home to this 2 bed(located upstairs) and 2.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Rock
8 Morning Star
8 Morning Star, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1610 sqft
ONE OF THE BEST PRIVATE LOT LOCATIONS WITH PANORAMIC CANYON VIEWS! Surrounded by Turtle Rock Community Park, Bommer Canyon Nature Trail, & Shady Canyon Golf Club–Our tastefully appointed Ridge Townhomes Bren Residence 3 is a Premium Lot Location

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
26 Dahlia
26 Dahlia, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2018 sqft
Immaculate 4 bed/3 bath home in gated community of Oak Creek. Spacious home with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with island & quartz countertops, and beautifully landscaped front and backyards.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park
15 Camphor S
15 Camphor South, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1224 sqft
This beautifully remodeled single story home has been meticulously maintained . Fully furnished. New flooring.Dual pane windows and patio slider. The renovated bathrooms are spectacular with custom mosaic tile, natural stone and glass countertops.

