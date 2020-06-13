278 Apartments for rent in Baldwin Park, CA

Finding Apartments in Baldwin Park

Living in Baldwin Park will be quite an experience for anyone. Before becoming accustomed to everything great here, however, you have to find a place. Yeah, total bummer. Renters make up well over one third of all residents in the city, and with a vacancy rate of only 3.08%, finding a place can be quite a pleasant adventure. If you're into that kind of thing, that is.

How much will it cost?

The rental prices in Baldwin Park have remained relatively stable over the years, so if you're looking for a place where your landlord isn't going to turn into the evil little rascal portrayed in Will Farrell's Funny or Die landlord skit when it comes time to renew the lease, this may be your place. Rents have increased only very modestly over recent years, and are still lower than in many other California cities. Of course, some neighborhoods will be less expensive than others, but this won't be by much. So calm down, don't be a cheapskate over an extra C-note a month, and pick out the best apartment you can find.

Finding a place

Finding a place may be the most difficult part of moving to this city. As mentioned, the vacancy rate only stands at about 3%, and while this is the sign of a great area, it's not conducive to easily finding an apartment. Luckily, if you simply start looking a few months in advance of your anticipated move, you should be fine. What, did you think you were just going to show up in the city with a knapsack and find a place in a day? Fat chance: Get to work! Now, there's usually a "best time" to move to a city, but, in reality, that isn't the case in Baldwin Park. The weather is pleasant year-round, and there really aren't any huge festivals or times of the year that would bring in enough tourists to hinder a move-in date.

What you'll need

In a community as appealing to renters as Baldwin Park, you're going to need to do your homework. Make sure you have a full list of references, both character references and former landlords, prepared when turning in a rental application. There will definitely be an application fee involved, but you would've known this well in advance if you had done your homework like you were told to, right? So be prepared for that. If you have pets, be prepared to pay a pet deposit and have a great story as to how you know that Fluffy isn't going to terrorize the neighbors. A quiet and simple community such as this didn't get that way from just letting any Tom, Dick, or Harry move in. And, oh yeah, the area's unemployment rate has consistently remained higher than California's since the recession hit, so have a job!