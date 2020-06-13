Apartment List
278 Apartments for rent in Baldwin Park, CA

Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.

Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
12920 Dalewood St 53
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 53 Available 06/22/20 NEW COMING SOON UPSTAIRS EMAIL 2 GET PREQUALIFIED - Property Id: 287462 ALL NEW UNIT! UPSTAIRS - UNIT SOON TO COME!! 1 BED 1 BATH 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM ACCEPTING 3RD PARTY CHECKS (NO RAPID REHOUSING) SECTION 8 BALDWIN

Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
15114 Swanee Lane
15114 Swanee Lane, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Baldwin Park Home - 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath home with large living room, large kitchen and extra large family room. Newly painted. Remodeled main bath. New Carpet. New Windows.

Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
3446 Baldwin Park Blvd
3446 Baldwin Park Boulevard, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2344 sqft
Beautiful single-story house–very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, family room, and a dining area with a breakfast nook. Updated kitchen with newer wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.

River East
1 Unit Available
11407 Garvey Ave
11407 Garvey Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new townhome in El Monte, CA. Gated neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, with a spacious kitchen, living room, and a balcony. 1 Large garage for two vehicles. Walk-in Closet and high ceilings.

Avocado Heights
1 Unit Available
216 Basetdale Ave
216 South Basetdale Avenue, Avocado Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Available 09/09/20 Back House - Property Id: 299586 Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath back house. Gated private driveway/entrance. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring, a/c, shared backyard, washer hookup. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

River East
1 Unit Available
3837 Maxson Rd
3837 Maxson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
DOWNSTAIRS GORGEOUS W LARGE PATIO - EMAIL 2 C UNIT - Property Id: 283829 DO NOT KNOCK ON ANYONE'S DOOR 3837 MAXSON ROAD EL MONTE CA 91732 MOVE IN READY GORGEOUS UPSTAIRS UNIT ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL UPSTAIRS UNIT QUIET COMPLEX WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE

Covina-Valley
1 Unit Available
3908 N Orange Avenue
3908 North Orange Avenue, Vincent, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets.
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Freeway Corridor
11 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$2,036
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Rowland
17 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,491
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Valinda
6 Units Available
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Monrovia
14 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Monrovia
32 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Azusa
4 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Glendora
5 Units Available
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
764 sqft
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
City GuideBaldwin Park
Love famous fast-food joints? Baldwin Park is home to the very first In-N-Out burger stand, the first drive-thru in all of California. Anyone for animal style?

Baldwin Park is a city on the outskirts of Los Angeles County, part of the San Gabriel Valley. Many of its residents are largely supported through the employment provided by a managed care consortium known as Kaiser Permanente. The temperatures are mild and the average high in the city never surpasses 90 degrees throughout the year. That's right, a place in California that's not insanely hot. Who knew? An art gallery provides much of the culture that this slightly shrinking city receives, but there's so much more to the City of Baldwin Park.

Finding Apartments in Baldwin Park

Living in Baldwin Park will be quite an experience for anyone. Before becoming accustomed to everything great here, however, you have to find a place. Yeah, total bummer. Renters make up well over one third of all residents in the city, and with a vacancy rate of only 3.08%, finding a place can be quite a pleasant adventure. If you're into that kind of thing, that is.

How much will it cost?

The rental prices in Baldwin Park have remained relatively stable over the years, so if you're looking for a place where your landlord isn't going to turn into the evil little rascal portrayed in Will Farrell's Funny or Die landlord skit when it comes time to renew the lease, this may be your place. Rents have increased only very modestly over recent years, and are still lower than in many other California cities. Of course, some neighborhoods will be less expensive than others, but this won't be by much. So calm down, don't be a cheapskate over an extra C-note a month, and pick out the best apartment you can find.

Finding a place

Finding a place may be the most difficult part of moving to this city. As mentioned, the vacancy rate only stands at about 3%, and while this is the sign of a great area, it's not conducive to easily finding an apartment. Luckily, if you simply start looking a few months in advance of your anticipated move, you should be fine. What, did you think you were just going to show up in the city with a knapsack and find a place in a day? Fat chance: Get to work! Now, there's usually a "best time" to move to a city, but, in reality, that isn't the case in Baldwin Park. The weather is pleasant year-round, and there really aren't any huge festivals or times of the year that would bring in enough tourists to hinder a move-in date.

What you'll need

In a community as appealing to renters as Baldwin Park, you're going to need to do your homework. Make sure you have a full list of references, both character references and former landlords, prepared when turning in a rental application. There will definitely be an application fee involved, but you would've known this well in advance if you had done your homework like you were told to, right? So be prepared for that. If you have pets, be prepared to pay a pet deposit and have a great story as to how you know that Fluffy isn't going to terrorize the neighbors. A quiet and simple community such as this didn't get that way from just letting any Tom, Dick, or Harry move in. And, oh yeah, the area's unemployment rate has consistently remained higher than California's since the recession hit, so have a job!

Walk Around the Park

Look, in all honesty, there's not that much of a difference between Baldwin Park neighborhoods. Th This doesn't mean, though that there aren't differences in the neighborhoods. Of course there are differences; otherwise there would be no need for this section. Keep up already.

Downtown Baldwin Park: People aren't used to hearing this, but Downtown is a tremendous place to stay--at least in Baldwin Park.The downtown area is actually less densely populated than other areas throughout the city. Add this to the ease of access to all of the shops, amenities, and in-general amazingness, and downtown is the place to be.

West Baldwin Park: This neighborhood is extremely close to the intersecting interstates in the area, so it's literally easy to get out of town. But why would you want to, really? The area is loaded with beautiful houses, but do your homework first.

Northeast Baldwin Park: The northeast neighborhood might just be one of the nicest in the city, and this is why rentals cost a bit more. The housing values are higher than Baldwin Park in general, but they're insanely lower than California average, so you're getting an amazing place at an amazing price. In addition, you're a stone's throw from Irwindale, Valleydale, and Zacatecas Parks. So go on, take your shoes off, and relax. Okay, leave your shoes on if you're at the park.

Serra Vesta: Serra Vesta is the lower cost area in Baldwin Park, but there's really no way to explain this. Sure, the average income level of those living in the neighborhood is much lower than Baldwin Park's average, but that's expected with lower housing costs. Morgan Park and Baldwin Park Library are both within walking distance, and there's even a meditation center nearby. Take a deep breath. There are places far more expensive than this without meditation centers.

Park Yourself Here

Baldwin Park is one of many cities spotting the greater Los Angeles area, so you are in luck having access to a wonderful array of Southern California living. But what makes Baldwin Park so special, different from the other SoCal communities? Here's some insight:

Living the Art Life

The Baldwin Park Arts and Recreation Center provides an amazing chance for people to enjoy a bit of culture. You could use a little culture in your life, right? Exhibits have ranged from Day of the Dead homages to exhibits that could only be described as soul searching in nature. Hmmm...

Local artists are even invited to submit their artwork to the art center to be considered for display. There's not too much going on around Baldwin Park since Los Angeles is so close by, so enjoying a bit of art and showing off your hardcore painting, drawing, or whatever-else-you-do skills is a great way to enjoy the day.

Transportation in Baldwin Park

This little city is nestled right between the I-10 and the I-60, and this makes it insanely convenient for the I-210. Got that? It's therefore quite easy to hop on the interstate and travel the 20 minutes to visit or work in Los Angeles.

Baldwin Park Public Transit Program provides a plethora (yes, a plethora) of travel options within the city. With the most vibrantly decorated buses you've ever seen combined with taxi and "dial-a-ride" services, there should be no reason why you can't get everywhere in this town at the drop of a hat. Happy trails!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Baldwin Park?
The average rent price for Baldwin Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,780.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Baldwin Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Baldwin Park area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Baldwin Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Baldwin Park from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

