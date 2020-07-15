Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM

105 Apartments For Rent Near UCI

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
31 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,115
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,740
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
191 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,196
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,103
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,360
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
22 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1303 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
29 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,676
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
10 Units Available
Westpark
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,815
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
3 Units Available
Bayview
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
3141 Michelson Drive
3141 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1365 sqft
Luxury living at its finest! Ultra modern tower in heart of Irvine. The 5th floor in the exquisite Marquee Towers at Park Place awaits you.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
25 Waldorf
25 Waldorf, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1919 sqft
Available June 10 for a ONE, TWO or THREE MONTH LEASE ONLY. Home is unfurnished, but can be fully furnished for an additional cost (approximately $2,000, but can be discussed and tailored to specific tenant requests).

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayview
31 Egret Court
31 Egret Court, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1733 sqft
Been looking for a nice home to lease? Desire Convenience, Location, Peace, Comfort and a nice space that you can spread out? Been searching for a very clean, well maintained home that has it all? Look no further 31 Egret Court in the highly

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
2256 Scholarship
2256 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1052 sqft
Popular OPEN FLOOR-PLAN features 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms. New Carpet in the living room and bedrooms and Hardwood flooring in the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen boasts dark designer kitchen cabinets, black appliances and GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
University Town Center
57 Stanford Court
57 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Small pets ok! Welcome to this newly remodeled 3-bedroom/3-bathroom town house in University Town Center.

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Westpark
67 Alberti Aisle
67 Alberti Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1104 sqft
This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit is located in Westpark Tiempo, which is a Spanish inspired condo community in the heart of Westpark, Irvine.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge North
19 Ferrand
19 Ferrand, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3621 sqft
Beautiful Newport Coast detached home located inside the 24 hours guard gated community, Four bedrooms plus a office, three bathrooms, Panorama City Lights, Mountain and coastal views, Travertine Stone flooring through out main floor, formal living

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
2272 Scholarship
2272 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1038 sqft
Welcome to the Luxurious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in the heart of IRVINE at AVENUE ONE This Light and Bright Condo with Dual Master Suits Located on the Second Floor ......

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
3131 Michelson Drive
3131 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1382 sqft
ULTRA MODERN TOWER IN THE HEART OF IRVINE, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, LA FITNESS AND A MULTITUDE OF CORPORATE CENTERS; NEAR THE AIRPORT; LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS CONDO ON THE 7TH FLOOR WITH FULL-ON VIEW OF THE POOL COMPLEX AND PANORAMIC

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Ridge
63 Arborside
63 Arborside, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1545 sqft
Resort Style living this Tuscan Detached home in the Gated community of ARBOREL.This Arborel plan one with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths,Master suite with a dual sink & shower,high ceiling,spacious walk-in closet.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park
3 Lancewood Way
3 Lancewood Way, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1270 sqft
ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Spacious living room with fireplace & tile floors. Step inside and you will immediately feel the open floor plan. A fresh coat of interior painting throughout, including Garage, Hallway, Bedrooms & Living Room.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Corsica Drive
106 Corsica Dr, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
984 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse features the master bedroom and bath on the first floor, and another bedroom and full bath upstairs! Direct access to the kitchen from the 2 car garage(!!) makes for easy

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
167 Rockwood Unit #53
167 Rockwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse property rental in a Very Bikeable rated Woodbridge neighborhood in Irvine.

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
North Bluff
450 Vista Trucha
450 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,250
2648 sqft
This stunning end-unit "Z" Plan has just been remodeled. Surrounding the home is a wraparound patio bordering a large greenbelt with mature trees.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
1538 Nolita
1538 Nolita, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Step into this rare opportunity in living in a wonderful single level apartment in the most prestigious Central Park West in Irvine.

