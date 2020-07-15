Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM
105 Apartments For Rent Near UCI
31 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,115
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,740
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
191 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,196
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,103
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
16 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
31 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,360
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
22 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1303 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
29 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,676
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
10 Units Available
Westpark
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,815
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
3 Units Available
Bayview
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
3141 Michelson Drive
3141 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1365 sqft
Luxury living at its finest! Ultra modern tower in heart of Irvine. The 5th floor in the exquisite Marquee Towers at Park Place awaits you.
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
25 Waldorf
25 Waldorf, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1919 sqft
Available June 10 for a ONE, TWO or THREE MONTH LEASE ONLY. Home is unfurnished, but can be fully furnished for an additional cost (approximately $2,000, but can be discussed and tailored to specific tenant requests).
1 Unit Available
Bayview
31 Egret Court
31 Egret Court, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1733 sqft
Been looking for a nice home to lease? Desire Convenience, Location, Peace, Comfort and a nice space that you can spread out? Been searching for a very clean, well maintained home that has it all? Look no further 31 Egret Court in the highly
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
2256 Scholarship
2256 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1052 sqft
Popular OPEN FLOOR-PLAN features 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms. New Carpet in the living room and bedrooms and Hardwood flooring in the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen boasts dark designer kitchen cabinets, black appliances and GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS.
1 Unit Available
University Town Center
57 Stanford Court
57 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Small pets ok! Welcome to this newly remodeled 3-bedroom/3-bathroom town house in University Town Center.
1 Unit Available
Westpark
67 Alberti Aisle
67 Alberti Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1104 sqft
This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit is located in Westpark Tiempo, which is a Spanish inspired condo community in the heart of Westpark, Irvine.
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge North
19 Ferrand
19 Ferrand, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3621 sqft
Beautiful Newport Coast detached home located inside the 24 hours guard gated community, Four bedrooms plus a office, three bathrooms, Panorama City Lights, Mountain and coastal views, Travertine Stone flooring through out main floor, formal living
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
2272 Scholarship
2272 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1038 sqft
Welcome to the Luxurious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in the heart of IRVINE at AVENUE ONE This Light and Bright Condo with Dual Master Suits Located on the Second Floor ......
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
3131 Michelson Drive
3131 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1382 sqft
ULTRA MODERN TOWER IN THE HEART OF IRVINE, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, LA FITNESS AND A MULTITUDE OF CORPORATE CENTERS; NEAR THE AIRPORT; LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS CONDO ON THE 7TH FLOOR WITH FULL-ON VIEW OF THE POOL COMPLEX AND PANORAMIC
1 Unit Available
Turtle Ridge
63 Arborside
63 Arborside, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1545 sqft
Resort Style living this Tuscan Detached home in the Gated community of ARBOREL.This Arborel plan one with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths,Master suite with a dual sink & shower,high ceiling,spacious walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
University Park
3 Lancewood Way
3 Lancewood Way, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1270 sqft
ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Spacious living room with fireplace & tile floors. Step inside and you will immediately feel the open floor plan. A fresh coat of interior painting throughout, including Garage, Hallway, Bedrooms & Living Room.
1 Unit Available
106 Corsica Drive
106 Corsica Dr, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
984 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse features the master bedroom and bath on the first floor, and another bedroom and full bath upstairs! Direct access to the kitchen from the 2 car garage(!!) makes for easy
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
167 Rockwood Unit #53
167 Rockwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse property rental in a Very Bikeable rated Woodbridge neighborhood in Irvine.
1 Unit Available
North Bluff
450 Vista Trucha
450 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,250
2648 sqft
This stunning end-unit "Z" Plan has just been remodeled. Surrounding the home is a wraparound patio bordering a large greenbelt with mature trees.
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
1538 Nolita
1538 Nolita, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Step into this rare opportunity in living in a wonderful single level apartment in the most prestigious Central Park West in Irvine.