Brandman University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:54 AM
61 Apartments For Rent Near Brandman University
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Oak Creek
39 Commonwealth
39 Commonwealth, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2200 sqft
Spectacular Irvine House with Casita! - This is the one! That is, if you are looking for a gorgeous single family house in Irvine, complete with a separate casita (detached bedroom/bathroom... perfect for office or guests or the mother-in-law).
Oak Creek
4103 Apricot Dr
4103 Apricot Drive, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
Awesome 1 bedroom in a secured building in Irvine - *Special Offer - 50% July Rent* *Receive Half Off Rent for your Prorated Days in July* Must See! Secured building 1 bedroom 1 bath condo (900 Sq ft) in the Orangetree community of Irvine.
Quail Hill
88 Dovetail
88 Dovetail, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1335 sqft
$500 OFF first months rent - Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Townhome for rent in Irvine - **$500 OFF first months rent for any approved applications with a start lease date no later than 08/01/2020.
Quail Hill
102 Duet
102 Duet, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1330 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Irvine offers a comfortable living room with hardwood floors and a freshly painted interior. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double bowl sink, accented lighting and custom white cabinetry.
Oak Creek
9 Alevera St
9 Alevera, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1030 sqft
9 Alevera St Available 08/10/20 Oak Creek Stunner! - Welcome home to your beautiful detached condo located in the Village of Oak Creek in Irvine! This property features 1,030 sf of ample living space and is two bedrooms (both upstairs) and 2.5 baths.
Oak Creek
116 Orchard
116 Orchard, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
3D Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bASBNZss9UU&mls=1 Nestled in the quiet Village of Orange Tree, this is the home you have been waiting for.
118 Gardenview
118 Gardenview, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
5039 sqft
Located in the Prestigious and Desirable, guard gated community of HIDDEN CANYON. This IMPRESSIVE residence features 5 bedrooms and 5.
Oak Creek
25 Orange Blossom
25 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Fantastic Irvine Condo - Close to IVC! - This upstairs condo is located in the heart of Irvine (central to businesses, restaurants, shopping, universities, etc.).
Shady Canyon
11 Morningside
11 Morningside, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1740 sqft
This quiet, fully furnished turnkey townhouse has an open floor plan with two over-sized bedrooms. The home was upgraded in 2015 to have a more contemporary feel.
Woodbridge
5 Driftwood
5 Driftwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1646 sqft
This Is The One! Immaculate 3 Bedroom Townhome in Beautiful Woodbridge, Close To Lake, Schools, And Pools. New Rear Cement Patio, Brick Entrance And Many Other Tasteful Upgrades Await You.
Woodbridge
18 Greenmoor
18 Greenmoor, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
18 Greenmoor Available 07/15/20 Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Woodbridge! - Totally remodeled and furnished opportunity awaits.
Quail Hill
40 Dovetail
40 Dovetail, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
833 sqft
Awesome 1 bedroom condo in Irvine! - Check out the Awesome 360 tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DWiBEPGQyeJ Must see! First floor, large 1 bedroom condo with attached garage.
Woodbridge
51 Lakefront
51 Lakefront, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2097 sqft
ON THE LAKE! Beautiful home located in the gated community of Woodridge Cove. Enjoy the view of North lake from living room, dining area, kitchen and master bedroom. Lite and bright with open floor plan. Fresh interior paint.
Quail Hill
501 Luminous
501 Luminous, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,850
3117 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
MAGNIFICENTLY RARE ESTATE, A MASTEPIECE OF DESIGN AND STYLE! Located in prestegious Quail Hill's Vicara enjoy the BREATHTAKING Mountain, Hills, and City Lights Views with Supreme Privacy and a Rare Corner Lot Location! Featuring 4 Bedrooms +
Turtle Rock
23 Morning Star
23 Morning Star, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1090 sqft
Nice and bright open floor plan: 2 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 2 car direct access extra deep garage, end unit with only 1 common wall in a serene setting of Turtle rock. Great location by big circular green belt towards the end of the tract.
Oak Creek
386 Orange Blossom
386 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
717 sqft
**Virtual Tours Available!** This waterfront 1Bedroom / 1 Bath condo is located in a beautiful quiet Irvine community.
Quail Hill
5 Foliage
5 Foliage, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1904 sqft
Gorgeous DETACHED home in the highly desirable community of Linden in Quail Hill. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, Private Backyard, and an OPEN FLOORPLAN.
Oak Creek
7108 Apricot Drive, #7108
7108 Apricot Dr, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1108 sqft
Completely Redone Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Irvine - Welcome home to your new beautiful community of Orange Tree Terrace. This condo has been been gutted and redone from top to bottom.
Irvine Spectrum
113 Copeland
113 Copeland, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2080 sqft
Gorgeously upgraded home nested in the most desirable Cypress Village. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom on main floor. Gated private entrance and loggia leading to front door.
Laguna Altura
20 Cipresso
20 Cipresso, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1803 sqft
20 Cipresso Available 07/27/20 Enormous Beautiful Modern Luxury 3BD/2.
Irvine Spectrum
60 Tallowood
60 Tallowood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1541 sqft
Upgraded 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1600 sf with 2-car attached garage at the Cypress Village of Irvine. Ground level has one bedroom and one full bath. Living room and kitchen on the 2nd level.
Irvine Spectrum
59 Purple Jasmine
59 Purple Jasmine, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2418 sqft
**Call the Listing Agent Fred with any questions at 949-272-0125** This Cypress Village gem is the home you’ve been looking for.
Irvine Spectrum
63 Gardenhouse Way
63 Gardenhouse Way, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2882 sqft
Gorgeous! Highly Upgraded Single Family Home Located in Desirable Cypress Village. - Open Floor Plan Light & Bright Offers 4 Large BR & 3.5 BA, 1 Junior Master Suite with Shower plus Powder Room on Main Floor.