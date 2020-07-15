/
/
/
Irvine Valley College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:03 AM
91 Apartments For Rent Near Irvine Valley College
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
39 Commonwealth
39 Commonwealth, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2200 sqft
Spectacular Irvine House with Casita! - This is the one! That is, if you are looking for a gorgeous single family house in Irvine, complete with a separate casita (detached bedroom/bathroom... perfect for office or guests or the mother-in-law).
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Deerfield
3 Snowberry
3 Snowberry, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1460 sqft
This updated 3 bed 2.5 bathroom Townhome with 2 car garage, central heat and air condition and excellent location is available soon.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westpark
200 Tropea Aisle
200 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
814 sqft
Spacious beauty! Upper Level Condo - 1BR & 1BA with a living dining and bonus den space! - This condo unit is located upstairs at the corner with no one below and offers great privacy.
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
361 Flyers Lane
361 Flyers Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1958 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
4103 Apricot Dr
4103 Apricot Drive, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
Awesome 1 bedroom in a secured building in Irvine - *Special Offer - 50% July Rent* *Receive Half Off Rent for your Prorated Days in July* Must See! Secured building 1 bedroom 1 bath condo (900 Sq ft) in the Orangetree community of Irvine.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill
88 Dovetail
88 Dovetail, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1335 sqft
$500 OFF first months rent - Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Townhome for rent in Irvine - **$500 OFF first months rent for any approved applications with a start lease date no later than 08/01/2020.
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbury
29 Cassidy
29 Cassidy, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,450
3294 sqft
Gorgeous, Most popular "Carmel Plan 3", 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms inside Woodbury Village. This House Features Stunning Hardwood Floors Throughout the Whole house, plus New Carpeting on the Stairs. Fresh NEW INTERIOR PAINT.
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
280 Tustin Field Drive
280 Tustin Field Drive, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1637 sqft
Tri-level end-unit condo located in the Award-Winning *** Irvine Unified School District***. Corner location with wrap-around yard. BRAND NEW interior paint through the whole house. Bright and airy open floor plan.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwood
83 REMINGTON
83 Remington, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1016 sqft
Northwood Horizon: 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Northwood Horizon: 2 Bedroom 2.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill
102 Duet
102 Duet, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1330 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Irvine offers a comfortable living room with hardwood floors and a freshly painted interior. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double bowl sink, accented lighting and custom white cabinetry.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
9 Alevera St
9 Alevera, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1030 sqft
9 Alevera St Available 08/10/20 Oak Creek Stunner! - Welcome home to your beautiful detached condo located in the Village of Oak Creek in Irvine! This property features 1,030 sf of ample living space and is two bedrooms (both upstairs) and 2.5 baths.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwood
39 Wonderland
39 Wonderland, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2492 sqft
Great roomy, versatile home in gated Northwood Estate with 4 large bedrooms (2 masters), 4 full baths and huge upstairs loft. Quiet inside corner location. High ceiling with lots of windows.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
116 Orchard
116 Orchard, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
3D Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bASBNZss9UU&mls=1 Nestled in the quiet Village of Orange Tree, this is the home you have been waiting for.
1 of 1
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwood
331 HUNTINGTON
331 Huntington, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1020 sqft
SPECIAL LEASE PRICE! LARGE 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, NEWER LAMINATED WOOD LIKE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, AND TILE IN KITCHEN, BATHROOMS. AND WASHER/DRYER AREA. NEWER APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, MICROWAVE, OVER AND DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
25 Orange Blossom
25 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Fantastic Irvine Condo - Close to IVC! - This upstairs condo is located in the heart of Irvine (central to businesses, restaurants, shopping, universities, etc.).
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
5 Driftwood
5 Driftwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1646 sqft
This Is The One! Immaculate 3 Bedroom Townhome in Beautiful Woodbridge, Close To Lake, Schools, And Pools. New Rear Cement Patio, Brick Entrance And Many Other Tasteful Upgrades Await You.
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
18 Greenmoor
18 Greenmoor, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
18 Greenmoor Available 07/15/20 Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Woodbridge! - Totally remodeled and furnished opportunity awaits.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill
40 Dovetail
40 Dovetail, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
833 sqft
Awesome 1 bedroom condo in Irvine! - Check out the Awesome 360 tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DWiBEPGQyeJ Must see! First floor, large 1 bedroom condo with attached garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
51 Lakefront
51 Lakefront, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2097 sqft
ON THE LAKE! Beautiful home located in the gated community of Woodridge Cove. Enjoy the view of North lake from living room, dining area, kitchen and master bedroom. Lite and bright with open floor plan. Fresh interior paint.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Westpark
2601 Ladrillo Aisle
2601 Ladrillo Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1186 sqft
Beautiful and Quiet, Corner Unit (BRIO) Condominium in Desirable Westpark II Location with Attached 2-Car Garage. 2 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 Baths.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
386 Orange Blossom
386 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
717 sqft
**Virtual Tours Available!** This waterfront 1Bedroom / 1 Bath condo is located in a beautiful quiet Irvine community.
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
7108 Apricot Drive, #7108
7108 Apricot Dr, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1108 sqft
Completely Redone Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Irvine - Welcome home to your new beautiful community of Orange Tree Terrace. This condo has been been gutted and redone from top to bottom.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Irvine Spectrum
113 Copeland
113 Copeland, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2080 sqft
Gorgeously upgraded home nested in the most desirable Cypress Village. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom on main floor. Gated private entrance and loggia leading to front door.