55 Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Irvine apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month...
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
22 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,754
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
34 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
45 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,815
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
34 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,085
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,051
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Westpark
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,892
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
49 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,900
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
14 Units Available
Foothill Ranch
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,810
1390 sqft
Resort-style apartment community set against a Saddleback Mountain backdrop and convenient to the 241 Toll Road. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, Roman-style bathtubs, in-home washer and dyers, and walk-in closets. Multiple on-site leisure amenities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
144 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,329
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
55 Units Available
South Coast Metro
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,780
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1172 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
28 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
60 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
18 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,677
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
94 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Irvine, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Irvine apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Irvine apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

