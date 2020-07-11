55 Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA with move-in specials
It all started out with a dream. You were hardcore. You were going to move to California, become the star of a rockin' metal band and live large in the limelight. Fame & fortune were going to be yours. And then something happened. You turned eighteen! You went to college. You graduated, got this bizarre thing called a career, maybe even a girlfriend, maybe even a wife! Maybe now you have kids, or would like them in the near future and yet, there's still that eighteen year old buried s...
Having trouble with Craigslist Irvine? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Irvine apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Irvine apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.