Cerritos College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
17 Apartments For Rent Near Cerritos College
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
33 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,536
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
6 Units Available
Artesia
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,761
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
2 Units Available
Bellflower
Flowertree
9531 Flower Street, Bellflower, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
948 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flowertree in Bellflower. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9319 Alondra Boulevard
9319 Alondra Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1980 sqft
2nd & 3rd Floor Available 07/31/20 THIS LISTING IS MORE SUITABLE FOR A MID (3MO)-TO LONG TERM CORPORATE OR VACATION RENTAL FOR 12MO +. THE TOP TWO FLOORS ARE BEING RENTED. THE FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM IS RESERVED.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cerritos
12522 Vicente Pl.
12522 Vicente Place, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
870 sqft
12522 Vicente Pl.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Artesia
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
10447 Highdale St
10447 Highdale Street, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1680 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom/2 Bath House - Property Id: 319639 3 Bedroom/2 bath, large family room w/fireplace which could be used as a 4th bedroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwalk
10903 Hoback Street
10903 Hoback Street, Norwalk, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2595.00 Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1 bath house (1200 sq ft approx) on a corner lot.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
10236 Walnut Street
10236 Walnut Street, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1050 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2545 House with 3bedroom, 1.5 baths, cozy kitchen, white cabinets, stainless steel sink and and stainless steel dishwasher, gray quartz counters. Central heating and A/C, ceiling fan in dinning room and bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cerritos
16927 Cedarwood Court
16927 Cedarwood Court, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
808 sqft
2 BEDROOMS ONE BATH,CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOUSE WITH FRESH INTERIOR PAINT IN THE CERRITOS VILLAS IS LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC AND IS NEAR THE SWIMMING POOL.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
16653 California ave
16653 California Avenue, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
Available 07/15/20 It's not an apartment, it's a home. - Property Id: 302453 Perfect retired couples home in a safe, low noise neighborhood. The house has a detached garage good for storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Artesia
11970 166th Street
11970 166th Street, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
836 sqft
Single family home with enclosed private yard. Newer paint throughout with easy to maintain laminate flooring and improved bathroom. Convenient attached single car garage allows for privacy and storage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9547 Somerset Boulevard
9547 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
3 bed 1.5 bath. Band new Master suite constructed in 2019. Large living room with abundance of natual light and large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate dinning room and laundry. Front house of a large shared lot.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
14767 Ryon Avenue
14767 Ryon Ave, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
We are please to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home situated on a duplex in the city of Bellflower. This single-story home has new paint, new floors new kitchen, inside laundry, new bathroom and light fixtures throughout the home.
