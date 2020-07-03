All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:07 PM

85 Ashdale

85 Ashdale · No Longer Available
Location

85 Ashdale, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful two-story detached family home. Stonegate Saratoga Community, Plan 1 Model. Close to the Park. Very quite location. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, with one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs. This popular floor plan offers great room, dining area nook, and gourmet kitchen. Gourmet kitchen includes wider island with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including 5 gas cooktop, oven, microwave & dish washer. Master suite features dual vanities, bath tub, shower & walk-in closet. Two car attached garage. Close proximity to Woodbury Town Center, four community private parks, association pool, basketball courts, tennis courts. Award winning schools: Stonegate Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Ashdale have any available units?
85 Ashdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 85 Ashdale have?
Some of 85 Ashdale's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Ashdale currently offering any rent specials?
85 Ashdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Ashdale pet-friendly?
No, 85 Ashdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 85 Ashdale offer parking?
Yes, 85 Ashdale offers parking.
Does 85 Ashdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Ashdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Ashdale have a pool?
Yes, 85 Ashdale has a pool.
Does 85 Ashdale have accessible units?
No, 85 Ashdale does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Ashdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Ashdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Ashdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Ashdale does not have units with air conditioning.

