85 Ashdale

This beautiful two-story detached family home. Stonegate Saratoga Community, Plan 1 Model. Close to the Park. Very quite location. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, with one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs. This popular floor plan offers great room, dining area nook, and gourmet kitchen. Gourmet kitchen includes wider island with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including 5 gas cooktop, oven, microwave & dish washer. Master suite features dual vanities, bath tub, shower & walk-in closet. Two car attached garage. Close proximity to Woodbury Town Center, four community private parks, association pool, basketball courts, tennis courts. Award winning schools: Stonegate Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School.