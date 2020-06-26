43 Stanford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Very nice interior tract location with walking distance to shopping, University High & UCI. Large living room with soaring high vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast bar with dining area off the living room. Main floor bedroom and bath with a walk in shower.Individual laundry room downstairs. 2 master suites upstairs each with their own individual bath inside the bedrooms. Light bright and airy. Direct 1 car garage access and 1 carport. Nice rear yard & patio area. A real nice place to call home.