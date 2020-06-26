All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 43 Stanford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
43 Stanford Court
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

43 Stanford Court

43 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very nice interior tract location with walking distance to shopping, University High & UCI. Large living room with soaring high vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast bar with dining area off the living room. Main floor bedroom and bath with a walk in shower.Individual laundry room downstairs. 2 master suites upstairs each with their own individual bath inside the bedrooms. Light bright and airy. Direct 1 car garage access and 1 carport. Nice rear yard & patio area. A real nice place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Stanford Court have any available units?
43 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Stanford Court have?
Some of 43 Stanford Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
43 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 43 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 43 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 43 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Stanford Court have a pool?
No, 43 Stanford Court does not have a pool.
Does 43 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 43 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Stanford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology