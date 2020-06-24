Beautiful Single Family home - Beautiful 2 Story Single Family home in Gated community offering 2445 Square feet 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. All appliances are included. Rent includes Spa Service, Gardener and HOA.
(RLNE4734175)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 Middleton have any available units?
22 Middleton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 22 Middleton currently offering any rent specials?
22 Middleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Middleton pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Middleton is pet friendly.
Does 22 Middleton offer parking?
No, 22 Middleton does not offer parking.
Does 22 Middleton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Middleton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Middleton have a pool?
No, 22 Middleton does not have a pool.
Does 22 Middleton have accessible units?
No, 22 Middleton does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Middleton have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Middleton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Middleton have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Middleton does not have units with air conditioning.