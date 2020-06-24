All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 22 Middleton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
22 Middleton
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

22 Middleton

22 Middleton · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22 Middleton, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Family home - Beautiful 2 Story Single Family home in Gated community offering 2445 Square feet 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. All appliances are included. Rent includes Spa Service, Gardener and HOA.

(RLNE4734175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Middleton have any available units?
22 Middleton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 22 Middleton currently offering any rent specials?
22 Middleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Middleton pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Middleton is pet friendly.
Does 22 Middleton offer parking?
No, 22 Middleton does not offer parking.
Does 22 Middleton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Middleton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Middleton have a pool?
No, 22 Middleton does not have a pool.
Does 22 Middleton have accessible units?
No, 22 Middleton does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Middleton have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Middleton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Middleton have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Middleton does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology