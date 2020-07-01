20 Sanderling

Amenities

Irvine - 3 Bed 2 Bath House - Recently Remodeled Kitchen & Bath - Stainless Steel Appliances - Beautiful!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the city of Irvine in South Orange County. The house is approximately 1500 square feet with tile flooring and carpet throughout, new paint, a recently updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator), dining area, recently remodeled bathrooms, bathroom skylights, a large master walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, a private atrium, small rear yard, central heating and air conditioning, ceiling fans, blinds, 2 car garage, fireplace, and laundry hookups with machines. The gardening expense will be paid by the owner. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities. This is an adorable house in a great neighborhood with community pools, parks, etc. Hurry this home won't last long. The owner will accept small pets with an additional pet deposit. The house is located in the heart of Irvine near the 5 & 405 freeway intersection, close to the Orange County airport, and Irvine Spectrum.



