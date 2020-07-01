All apartments in Irvine
20 Sanderling
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

20 Sanderling

20 Sanderling · No Longer Available
Location

20 Sanderling, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Irvine - 3 Bed 2 Bath House - Recently Remodeled Kitchen & Bath - Stainless Steel Appliances - Beautiful!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the city of Irvine in South Orange County. The house is approximately 1500 square feet with tile flooring and carpet throughout, new paint, a recently updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator), dining area, recently remodeled bathrooms, bathroom skylights, a large master walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, a private atrium, small rear yard, central heating and air conditioning, ceiling fans, blinds, 2 car garage, fireplace, and laundry hookups with machines. The gardening expense will be paid by the owner. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities. This is an adorable house in a great neighborhood with community pools, parks, etc. Hurry this home won't last long. The owner will accept small pets with an additional pet deposit. The house is located in the heart of Irvine near the 5 & 405 freeway intersection, close to the Orange County airport, and Irvine Spectrum.

For other listings in you area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrrealty.com/rentals.html

(RLNE5427874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Sanderling have any available units?
20 Sanderling doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Sanderling have?
Some of 20 Sanderling's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Sanderling currently offering any rent specials?
20 Sanderling is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Sanderling pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Sanderling is pet friendly.
Does 20 Sanderling offer parking?
Yes, 20 Sanderling offers parking.
Does 20 Sanderling have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Sanderling does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Sanderling have a pool?
Yes, 20 Sanderling has a pool.
Does 20 Sanderling have accessible units?
No, 20 Sanderling does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Sanderling have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Sanderling has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Sanderling have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Sanderling has units with air conditioning.

