17954 Arbor Drive

New on the market! Immaculate, beautifully-appointed corporate guest house in elegant residential neighborhood. Close to BART, Oakland International airport, favorite restaurants, fun local coffee shops, grocery stores, cinema, and shopping.



This comfortable guest house (aka the casita) is a free-standing structure, separate from the main house, just-renovated and fully furnished with full size washer/dryer and AC/heat.

It features a private entrance and private outdoor sitting area.



Combining style and location with an efficient layout, the space-maximizing arrangement feels larger than its 400sf. The casita includes brand new kitchen appliances and stylish new furniture, plus sensory touches such as premium bedding and skylights in kitchen.



Mature, leafy trees line the streets of this quiet, friendly neighborhood that features stately, lovingly-maintained vintage homess from the 1920s.



Amenities



- Living room with sofa, ottomans, council table and side table and lamps



40 Smart TV (with streaming receiver Apple TV) in living room



- Dining area table and two chairs



- Kitchen full size with skylights and quartz countertops, white cabinets with large kitchen pantry, standard size refrigerator and gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and garbage disposal.



- Bedroom appointed with queen-size bed, and large closet with wardrobe organizer



- Bathroom with large step in shower with new glass shower door. New vanity and toilet with heater & exhaust fan



- Outdoor private courtyard with bistro table, chairs and plants

- Streaming TV service (DirectTV Now)

- In unit standard size washer and dryer in unit

- Bi-weekly gardener, and housekeeping services

- Vent-less HVAC with remote control thermostat

- Continuous porcelain flooring throughout

- Tank-less water heater

- Ample street parking available

- Fire sprinkler system



Near by:

- BART, less than 1 mile

- Oakland international airport, 5 miles away

- San Francisco 25 minutes away (via BART)

- Kaiser