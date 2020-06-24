Rent Calculator
168 Streamwood
168 Streamwood
168 Streamwood
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
168 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Great end unit condo located on the second floor. Features newer carpet, newer blinds and fresh paint. Complex features pool. spa and coin operated laundry facilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 168 Streamwood have any available units?
168 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 168 Streamwood have?
Some of 168 Streamwood's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 168 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
168 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Streamwood pet-friendly?
No, 168 Streamwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 168 Streamwood offer parking?
No, 168 Streamwood does not offer parking.
Does 168 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Streamwood have a pool?
Yes, 168 Streamwood has a pool.
Does 168 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 168 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Streamwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Streamwood does not have units with air conditioning.
