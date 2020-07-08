All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 137 Masterpiece.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
137 Masterpiece
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:54 AM

137 Masterpiece

137 Masterpiece · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

137 Masterpiece, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
A highly upgraded three-story condominium located in Cadence Park. One bedroom with full bath on 1st floor; three bedrooms on 2nd floor and a huge open space on the 3rd floor with a full bath that can be used as an office or the fifth bedroom. Upgraded granite/quartz countertop and backsplash, hardwood flooring, whole house cabinets hardware upgraded from the builer. Wine cooler installed. Drop-in sink and faucet in Laundry room. Wet bar on 3rd floor. Whirlpool appliances upgrades from the builder. The landscaping is done. 5 mins walking to Cadence Elementary School (k-8)and 5 mins driving to Portola High School(9-12).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Masterpiece have any available units?
137 Masterpiece doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 137 Masterpiece have?
Some of 137 Masterpiece's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Masterpiece currently offering any rent specials?
137 Masterpiece is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Masterpiece pet-friendly?
No, 137 Masterpiece is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 137 Masterpiece offer parking?
No, 137 Masterpiece does not offer parking.
Does 137 Masterpiece have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Masterpiece does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Masterpiece have a pool?
No, 137 Masterpiece does not have a pool.
Does 137 Masterpiece have accessible units?
No, 137 Masterpiece does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Masterpiece have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Masterpiece has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Masterpiece have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Masterpiece does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology